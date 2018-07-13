TshisaLIVE

Atandwa Kani is the voice of Madiba in #PrisonLettersofNelsonMandela

13 July 2018 - 08:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Atandwa Kani has achieved another big career milestone.
Atandwa Kani has achieved another big career milestone.
Image: Supplied.

Atandwa Kani keeps raising the bar and reppin' SA in the States. His latest achievement is right on the mark with Mandela month, with the prince of theatre announcing that he is the voice behind Madiba in the newly launched The Prison Letters of Nelson Mandela.

The actor, who is still riding the high of having starred in the popular Marvel film Black Panther alongside his father and other Hollywood superstars, took to Twitter to share the news on Wednesday.

The book, which was launched on July 11, was published by Liveright Publishing, an imprint of W.W. Norton & Company.

It contains 255 of Madiba's handwritten letters, showing his unedited raw emotions from the period of his imprisonment - first on Robben Island right through to his ultimate release.

Atandwa provides the voice for the audio book. He shared the news with pride and thanked everyone who had supported him.

Atandwa's father and legendary actor John Kani shared his pride in a tweet. He said that he had been the voice behind both Nelson Mandela's Long Walk to Freedom and Conversations with Myself audio books.

"Today is the launch of Nelson Mandela’s Letters - audio by Atandwa Kani in New York. Ayabela amaNtlotshana"

The overflow of love for Atandwa poured from near and far.

Did AKA just weigh in on Emtee's 'stage collapse'?

AKA has seemingly weighed in on the Emtee fiasco.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Siv Ngesi's mom 'upset' he fought gun-wielding thieves

Siv Ngesi and his friends were held at gunpoint in Joburg.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Ntsiki on Global Citizen Festival: It'll show you South Africans grovelling

"Oprah Winfrey is a white creation."
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Twitter wants to cancel Nicole Nyaba after AKA receipts

But could it all be a stunt for his latest music video?
TshisaLIVE
21 hours ago

Most read

  1. Cassper's response to this fan about AKA is helluva spicy TshisaLIVE
  2. Did AKA just weigh in on Emtee's 'stage collapse'? TshisaLIVE
  3. DJ Sbu gives Emtee some words of encouragement TshisaLIVE
  4. Did AKA just weigh in on Emtee's 'stage collapse'? TshisaLIVE
  5. Cassper's response to this fan about AKA is helluva spicy TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

I am… Janna Jihad, the youngest journalist in the world
Lekota defends his views on land expropriation, supports King Zwelithini
X