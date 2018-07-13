Atandwa Kani is the voice of Madiba in #PrisonLettersofNelsonMandela

Atandwa Kani keeps raising the bar and reppin' SA in the States. His latest achievement is right on the mark with Mandela month, with the prince of theatre announcing that he is the voice behind Madiba in the newly launched The Prison Letters of Nelson Mandela.

The actor, who is still riding the high of having starred in the popular Marvel film Black Panther alongside his father and other Hollywood superstars, took to Twitter to share the news on Wednesday.

The book, which was launched on July 11, was published by Liveright Publishing, an imprint of W.W. Norton & Company.

It contains 255 of Madiba's handwritten letters, showing his unedited raw emotions from the period of his imprisonment - first on Robben Island right through to his ultimate release.

Atandwa provides the voice for the audio book. He shared the news with pride and thanked everyone who had supported him.