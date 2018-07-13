Denise Zimba shades 'self-made billionaire' Kylie Jenner

Denise Zimba has joined the worldwide choir of peeps confused by claims that Kylie Jenner is on the road to being the world's youngest self-made billionaire.

Forbes, who put her on their latest cover, estimates that Kylie's empire is worth $800 million (worth R1,077,443,200,00).

The internet was M.E.S.S.Y over the claims that she was "self-made", with even dictionary.com weighing in on Twitter to suggest that, uh, 'no girl your privilege means you can't be self-made.'