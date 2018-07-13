Ferry Jele living 'hand to mouth' after SABC drama Uselwa flops

Veteran actress Ferry Jele has spoken out about being broke and living "hand to mouth" after a financial difficulties at the SABC drama Uselwa negatively impacted on the cast.

Uselwa, which was being filmed in KZN, made headlines last month when it was claimed by City Press that the production had run into financial troubles and maladministration.

SABC spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago told the paper the broadcaster was aware the production was facing some challenges and had sent a commissioning editor to deal with these.

Ferry wrote an open letter about conditions on set and during an interview with Drum said she was under incredible financial strain.

"I'm broke and we're living from hand to mouth. I don't even have words for it...You can't work for mahala." she said.

The star admitted that there were warning signs before she joined the production but she was so desperate that when the opportunity came, she grabbed it with both hands.

"I don't have the privilege to say no to any job. I take whatever comes my way. I just wanted to go back to acting. I needed the money."

The situation has also led to criticism from veteran actress Florence Masebe, who took to Twitter last month and called government out for not investing in the arts and creating legislature that prevents such exploitation.

"The biggest change needs to come from legislation. Our parliamentarians must do the right thing."