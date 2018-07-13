From wooden mic to debut album for Jozi student
He was a laughing stock when he featured as a “wooden mic” contender on SA Idols‚ but Miguel Pregueiro has now released his first single and working on an album.
His journey started in 2013 when he was dared by friends to go audition for SA Idols.
“I honestly didn’t think I’d get through the pre-auditions‚” he laughed.
But he‚ to his surprise‚ made it to Mzansi’s screens. But it didn’t go well. During the audition he sang R Kelly’s “I believe I can fly” – but not with his natural voice‚ instead that of a chipmunk. At the time he wasn’t aware that he actually could sing.
Check out my latest soccer video of me and my friend Marco and tell me what you think. Thanks. Miguel Pregueiro "Miguel and the Chipmunks" singing "I believe I can fly" at Idols audition 2013. Original version sang in a "voice like Alvin". Please follow the link and click on "Recommend" to vote. Would be greatly appreciated. http://idolssa.dstv.com/Video/323214/miguel-pregueiro
Idols judges Unathi Msengana and Randall Abrahams were surprised that someone could actually sing in a chipmunk’s voice and even asked him to talk using that voice. Judge Gareth Cliff told him‚ “Unfortunately your singing is horrible.” But Msengana might just have spotted that talent‚ telling him at the end of his performance: “I’d love to hear your real voice because you know how to sing. I’d love‚ one day‚ when you have the guts‚ to come and sing. No pressure‚ no pressure‚ but you’re very talented.”
It might come as a surprise that Pregueiro’s dream was in fact to become a soccer player - a dream that he pursued right up to semi-professional level. But an injury sustained in a match forced him to find plan B – and studying towards an acting degree turned out to be just that plan.
And it was a plan that has jump-started his a music career.
The 23-year-old‚ born and breed in Edenvale‚ Johannesburg‚ he describes himself as a selfless‚ humble‚ hardworking and passionate individual.
“I always want to be the best‚ but will never bring anyone down in the process.”
Pregueiro graduated as the overall top performer from AFDA Johannesburg this year with a BA degree in live performance‚ specialising in music performance.
Immediately after the graduation‚ he was signed by Polymode Records.
Pregueiro is the youngest of two siblings‚ and describes his family as incredibly supportive.
Among those who supported his music venture was his lecturer who sat him down and convinced him that he’d do well in the music industry.
Unlike many aspiring artists‚ he decided to pursue an unpopular genre: Latin pop.
His first single is titled Vámonos‚ which is the Spanish word loosely translated “let’s go” or “let’s get out of here”. It is a song about an instant connection between two people.
“However‚ the one individual feels that the other is completely out of their league‚ but tries his or her luck anyway‚” he said.
Vaimonos‚ is a word that he kept on hearing while he undertook a trip to Spain in 2017.
“I believed it would be a great title for a song. I wanted to create a song that people could dance to - the kind of music I listened to that influenced me when I wrote it.”
He describes his musical journey as exciting‚ and said he was loving every minute of it. “I have a strong following from the Portuguese community. I have been fortunate enough to be booked into events and festivals.”
He attributes this to the fact that‚ there aren’t a lot of Portuguese artists in South Africa. Internationally‚ he said that he looked up to the likes of Bruno Mars‚ Maluma and Nicky Jam‚ among others. At the moment he is listening to Lady Zamar describing her music as fantastic.
Micasa is his favorite group‚ because the lead singer is also of Portuguese heritage.
In five years time‚ he sees himself as an international artist‚ his music with an African touch for everybody to enjoy.
What you put out into the universe is what you will receive. I also believe that it’s important to sit in the enjoyment of the journey towards reaching your goals‚ instead of putting all your focus on the destination.”