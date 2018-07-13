Idols judges Unathi Msengana and Randall Abrahams were surprised that someone could actually sing in a chipmunk’s voice and even asked him to talk using that voice. Judge Gareth Cliff told him‚ “Unfortunately your singing is horrible.” But Msengana might just have spotted that talent‚ telling him at the end of his performance: “I’d love to hear your real voice because you know how to sing. I’d love‚ one day‚ when you have the guts‚ to come and sing. No pressure‚ no pressure‚ but you’re very talented.”

It might come as a surprise that Pregueiro’s dream was in fact to become a soccer player - a dream that he pursued right up to semi-professional level. But an injury sustained in a match forced him to find plan B – and studying towards an acting degree turned out to be just that plan.

And it was a plan that has jump-started his a music career.

The 23-year-old‚ born and breed in Edenvale‚ Johannesburg‚ he describes himself as a selfless‚ humble‚ hardworking and passionate individual.

“I always want to be the best‚ but will never bring anyone down in the process.”

Pregueiro graduated as the overall top performer from AFDA Johannesburg this year with a BA degree in live performance‚ specialising in music performance.

Immediately after the graduation‚ he was signed by Polymode Records.

Pregueiro is the youngest of two siblings‚ and describes his family as incredibly supportive.