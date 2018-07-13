TshisaLIVE

Nasty C asked y'all to help him with his new music video & it went cray!

13 July 2018 - 09:26 By Kyle Zeeman
Nasty C sparkled the creativity of fans with his request.
Image: Via Nasty Instagram

Rapper Nasty C has Mzansi O.B.S.E.S.S.E.D with his latest album Strings and Bling and nearly crashed the internet with a genius idea involving one of the songs this week.

You see, homie had an idea to include fans in the music video for his single My Baby and  asked the Nasty C army to send him videos of them and their baby - whether it was their mom, sister, friend or even a pet.

Fans heeded the call in their numbers and filled Twitter with hundreds of videos. Some were really sweet, while others decided to clown around and had the streets howling. 

We know that Rae Sremmurd don't have a type but there were a few we saw. Which one are you?

Team 'my mom is life'.

Team 'food is life goals'.

Team 'remix (cause, like, what kind of alien ish version of the song is that?)'.

And what face is that?

Team 'break your heart'. 

Team 'amaVaseline'.

Team 'couple goals- with the dance and everything'.

Team 'sisters are best'.

Team 'Amasi'.

Team 'forever alone'.

