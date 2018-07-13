Nasty C asked y'all to help him with his new music video & it went cray!

Rapper Nasty C has Mzansi O.B.S.E.S.S.E.D with his latest album Strings and Bling and nearly crashed the internet with a genius idea involving one of the songs this week.

You see, homie had an idea to include fans in the music video for his single My Baby and asked the Nasty C army to send him videos of them and their baby - whether it was their mom, sister, friend or even a pet.