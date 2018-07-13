Nasty C asked y'all to help him with his new music video & it went cray!
Rapper Nasty C has Mzansi O.B.S.E.S.S.E.D with his latest album Strings and Bling and nearly crashed the internet with a genius idea involving one of the songs this week.
You see, homie had an idea to include fans in the music video for his single My Baby and asked the Nasty C army to send him videos of them and their baby - whether it was their mom, sister, friend or even a pet.
I need you.. I’m working on a very special video concept for #MyBaby.. If you want to be a part of this, upload a video of you and your bab.. it could be your mother/ your sister/ your partner your kid/ your toothbrush.. as long as it’s close to your heart https://t.co/mhiHJLsEfx— STRINGS AND BLING - JULY 6 (@Nasty_CSA) July 12, 2018
Fans heeded the call in their numbers and filled Twitter with hundreds of videos. Some were really sweet, while others decided to clown around and had the streets howling.
We know that Rae Sremmurd don't have a type but there were a few we saw. Which one are you?
Team 'my mom is life'.
Team 'food is life goals'.
This my baby and i aint sharin pic.twitter.com/VRDUE1Mozb— Nacy Preniel💃🤑💋 (@preniel_nacy) July 12, 2018
Team 'remix (cause, like, what kind of alien ish version of the song is that?)'.
And what face is that?
Team 'break your heart'.
#MyBaby My Son I Love Him So Much. Lost His Mother This Year (January 22) After Giving Birth To Him🙏🙏. She Didnt Get A Chance To See Our Beautiful Son❤❤ pic.twitter.com/X7cLUbajiw— MySonMyLife (@PhilanCB) July 12, 2018
Team 'amaVaseline'.
Team 'couple goals- with the dance and everything'.
#mybaby.. For the love of NastyC💯💯💯 pic.twitter.com/yOUX7QyusK— Lufuno Aaron (@lufuno_aaron) July 12, 2018
Team 'sisters are best'.
My babysis is my world and my crazy #mybaby 😂💚 that's her on the left and myself🙈 🎥: Mom @Nasty_CSA pic.twitter.com/2AMbXzPvxv— Nirvana Njabulo (@nirvananjabulo) July 12, 2018
Team 'Amasi'.
So here's my video submission for @Nasty_CSA #MyBaby . Little did I know there are certain songs you can't sing out loud at a black household😢😢😢. But either who I did it with my 2 loved ones🤣🤣😂#TaFire pic.twitter.com/i5in3RburT— F.U.E.G.O (@TaFire) July 12, 2018
Team 'forever alone'.