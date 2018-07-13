Palesa on Tom: I don't waste emotions on people I don't like
If you've been watching Survivor South Africa you'll know that there's no love lost between contestants Palesa and Tom. And after Palesa won a reward challenge and decided to take Tom to share the spoils, everybody was surprised.
Palesa, however, had a strategy and wanted to find out when she would be voted out: information that would help her, considering she had just found another immunity idol.
Tom said he would let her know when her time was up, but in the end betrayed her and Palesa left the game with an idol.
"Hate is a very strong word. Hate is an emotion and I don't waste emotions on people I don't like. Tom is someone in the game and I think that we were very similar, so who knows, maybe if circumstances were different, our relationship would've been different."
She said she had no regret in not playing the idol because her whole strategy was based on taking risks and up until that point, her risks had paid off.
There's been a lot of talk about leaders in the game and other's going with the flow, which some argued was a strategy.
Palesa disagrees and said it was a "lame" strategy. She said watching the show on TV has shown her that Werner's leadership skills as a pastor have come through and said he had opened a "survivor church."