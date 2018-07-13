Palesa on Tom: I don't waste emotions on people I don't like

If you've been watching Survivor South Africa you'll know that there's no love lost between contestants Palesa and Tom. And after Palesa won a reward challenge and decided to take Tom to share the spoils, everybody was surprised.

Palesa, however, had a strategy and wanted to find out when she would be voted out: information that would help her, considering she had just found another immunity idol.

Tom said he would let her know when her time was up, but in the end betrayed her and Palesa left the game with an idol.