Real Housewives of Jozi is finally happening

13 July 2018 - 07:00 By Jessica Levitt
It's finally here.
Image: Supplied

There's been talk about The Real Housewives of Johannesburg for a while now and after more than its fair share of setbacks, M-Net has confirmed that the show is really going to be aired in August.

Finally!

Viewers will be introduced to six women: Evodia, Mercy, Brinnette, Naledi Willers, Christall Kay and Busisiwe

If you're a fan of the series, you'll know that while viewers get a glimpse into the high life, it's the drama that is helluva entertaining.

“We are excited to be able to bring our viewers a South African version of The Real Housewives, a great franchise that has done so well internationally," said M-Net's Reneilwe Sema.

Mark it in your diary, cause 3 August is gonna be lit.

