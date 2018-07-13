Real Housewives of Jozi is finally happening

Viewers will be introduced to six women: Evodia, Mercy, Brinnette, Naledi Willers, Christall Kay and Busisiwe

If you're a fan of the series, you'll know that while viewers get a glimpse into the high life, it's the drama that is helluva entertaining.

“We are excited to be able to bring our viewers a South African version of The Real Housewives, a great franchise that has done so well internationally," said M-Net's Reneilwe Sema.

Mark it in your diary, cause 3 August is gonna be lit.