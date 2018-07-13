Skhumba: The art of comedy is in offending you without hurting you

Skhumba laughed when asked what he had to say to people who were even offended by the name of one of the biggest comedy shows in SA, the Blacks Only comedy show.

"It's not an apartheid show. That show is 14 years old and going strong into its 15th. Blacks Only as a name has never been used to exclude anyone, I mean we have a white guy on the line-up, who may even be funnier than all of us there.

"If people are still looking for some deep meaning in the name then they are probably newbies because they don't know the history behind the event itself. That is one of the biggest platforms we as comedians have to showcase our talents"

Skhumba encouraged everyone to come watch the 15th installment of the Blacks Only show. He promised that it would serve nothing but flames.

"The show is going to be amazing and the line-up is dope. People who are waiting for last minute to call me for tickets should also just forget. You don't want to regret it hey... just do the right thing and buy the ticket now. It will be worth every cent."

Now in its 15th year, the show is the biggest and boldest Blacks Only show yet. Aside from the transnational contingent, it features 10 of the country’s best comic talent, including David Kau and Tumi Morake among others.

Blacks Only: Joke Appropriation Without Compensation takes place at The Ticketpro Dome on August 11.