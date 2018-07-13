WATCH | The best #InMyFeelings dance challenge videos we've seen so far!

Drake released his latest 25-track album a couple of days ago and while it received general acclaim from basically err'body, fans have been loving one particular song, which has resulted in a viral social media dance challenge.

The song, In My Feelings, has a very catchy vibe to it and fans have turned it into the #InMyFeelingsChallenge that has caused a craze on social media.

In the song Drake sampled the song Smoking Gun by the late New Orleans bounce artist Magnolia Shorty. It's groovy fam... a vibe!

Check out some of the best submission's so far.

Ciara and her hubby killed it!