WATCH | The best #InMyFeelings dance challenge videos we've seen so far!
That Drake tune has turned everyone into dancers...some are brilliant and some are just hilarious.
Drake released his latest 25-track album a couple of days ago and while it received general acclaim from basically err'body, fans have been loving one particular song, which has resulted in a viral social media dance challenge.
The song, In My Feelings, has a very catchy vibe to it and fans have turned it into the #InMyFeelingsChallenge that has caused a craze on social media.
In the song Drake sampled the song Smoking Gun by the late New Orleans bounce artist Magnolia Shorty. It's groovy fam... a vibe!
Check out some of the best submission's so far.
Ciara and her hubby killed it!
This is where it all began... well kinda.
Will Smith was just flexing really.
This wasn't even the dance moves for this song but it still worked. Wow Chris wow!
Uhm... with DJ Khaled, we are only here for the laughs.
@champagnepapi thank you for putting Miami @citygirls on here that’s home team !!! And the song super dope !!!! 🔥 KHALED FAMILY VACATION!!! Ride wit us through the journey of more blessing !!!!!! FATHER OF ASAHD ! THEY DONT WANT US TO BE HAPPY !! SO MAKE SURE YOU LIV IT UP TO THE THE FULLEST !! AND BE THE HAPPIEST 😀😀😀😀😀