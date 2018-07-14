TshisaLIVE

*SWOON* Itu gushes over Sbahle

14 July 2018 - 08:00 By Jessica Levitt
Itu and Sbahle are #lovegoals.
They've been through the most and at one point, decided to keep their relationship out of the public eye. But now they're more secure than ever and Itu Khune and Sbahle Mpisane sure don't shy away from expressing their love.

My Kataliya 🌺❤️❤️💃🕺🏻

Itu posted a series of images with Sbahle and himself and captioned one image: "To Love is nothing. To be loved is something , but to love and be loved - that’s everything."

#BlessedSundayToYouAllGoodPeople 🙌🏻🙏🏻😉

