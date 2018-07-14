WATCH | Emtee takes his story back to the hood with Thank You music vid

Emtee has used his inspirational come up story in his Thank You music video, in the hope to inspire other young people.

In the touching music video, Emtee goes back to his hood and the music video shows footage of him taking selfies and interacting with his fans. In the song, Emtee speaks about ubuntu, which he said has also helped him become the superstar he is today.

"You give me the love I need, you let me be who I want to be (and I love you for that)," some of his lyrics go.

The music video for his song was published on Monday, while he was in the middle of a PR nightmare after he "collapsed" on stage over the weekend.