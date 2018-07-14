TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Emtee takes his story back to the hood with Thank You music vid

14 July 2018 - 10:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Emtee's music video was overshadowed by his "collapse" on stage last weekend but he's pushing his thank you message through it again.
Emtee's music video was overshadowed by his "collapse" on stage last weekend but he's pushing his thank you message through it again.
Image: Via Instagram

Emtee has used his inspirational come up story in his Thank You music video, in the hope to inspire other young people. 

In the touching music video, Emtee goes back to his hood and the music video shows footage of him taking selfies and interacting with his fans. In the song, Emtee speaks about ubuntu, which he said has also helped him become the superstar he is today. 

"You give me the love I need, you let me be who I want to be (and I love you for that)," some of his lyrics go.

The music video for his song was published on Monday, while he was in the middle of a PR nightmare after he "collapsed" on stage over the weekend. 

Concern for Emtee as musician 'collapses' on stage

A viral video showing the musician falling backwards has drawn concern from fans.
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

Ambitiouz mum on Emtee 'collapse' - to release statement by the end of the day

Ambitiouz said it was "working on a statement."
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

There was rife speculation on social media that Emtee was intoxicated during the performance when he fell but he has since disputed that.

He told TshisaLIVE that it was "just a fall" and there's nothing more to it.

"I'm doing great. Absolutely fine. I just fell. The security was worried so they took me backstage. The stage was very small and I had to watch my step. It must've been a wire that made me fall because I wouldn't have just fallen out of the blue."

Emtee on stage 'collapse' - I just fell & I haven't had a drink in 7 years

Emtee has said it was a wire that made him trip and fall.
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Saudi stands up for Emtee: I'm sorry you had to see that, but he's okay

Saudi was right there with Emtee on stage when he "collapsed".
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Watch the heartfelt music video below:

Emtee on stage 'collapse' - I just fell & I haven't had a drink in 7 years

Emtee has said it was a wire that made him trip and fall.
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Concern for Emtee as musician 'collapses' on stage

A viral video showing the musician falling backwards has drawn concern from fans.
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

Ambitiouz mum on Emtee 'collapse' - to release statement by the end of the day

Ambitiouz said it was "working on a statement."
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

Lerato Kganyago, Cassper Nyovest & others weigh in on Emtee's 'collapse'

Mzansi celebs have taken to Twitter to express their concern over Emtee after he collapsed.
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

Most read

  1. Twitter wants to cancel Nicole Nyaba after AKA receipts TshisaLIVE
  2. Masechaba on split from hubby: 'Sometimes, the best thing to do is the hardest' TshisaLIVE
  3. AKA and Bonang's relationship trips up #BeingBonang fans TshisaLIVE
  4. How Naomi Campbell censored SA media TshisaLIVE
  5. Pastor Zondo turned to alcohol after leaked nude TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Kevin Anderson’s incredible journey to Wimbledon final
I am… Janna Jihad, the youngest journalist in the world
X