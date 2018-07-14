TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Somizi gets hundreds of fans to sing for Mohale

14 July 2018 - 09:00 By Karishma Thakurdin
Mohale and Somizi are #couplegoals
Mohale and Somizi are #couplegoals
Image: Via Instagram

Fam, where can we get a fiancé like Somizi? 

The Idols SA judge has got to be the cutest and definitely knows how to sweep Mohale off his feet. 

After serving major goals at the Vodacom Durban July last weekend - Somgaga pulled out all the stops to make Mohale feel special on his birthday. 

Somgaga who was hosting an event that was attended by hundreds of fans, asked those fans to sing for his bae in unison. 

He then ushered a blushing Mohale onto stage... this will leave you in your feels guys! 

Happy bday my love

A post shared by Somizi (@somizi) on

 

Most read

  1. Twitter wants to cancel Nicole Nyaba after AKA receipts TshisaLIVE
  2. Masechaba on split from hubby: 'Sometimes, the best thing to do is the hardest' TshisaLIVE
  3. How Naomi Campbell censored SA media TshisaLIVE
  4. Did AKA just weigh in on Emtee's 'stage collapse'? TshisaLIVE
  5. DJ Sbu gives Emtee some words of encouragement TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

I am… Janna Jihad, the youngest journalist in the world
Lekota defends his views on land expropriation, supports King Zwelithini
X