WATCH: A teary Jada Pinkett Smith open up about her sex addiction

14 July 2018 - 13:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris in one of her Red Table Talk Facebook live shows.
Jada Pinkett Smith has been using all platforms available to speak her truth and she isn't holding anything back, with the latest subject resulting in her mombreaking down as Jada opened up about her addictions.

The actress has used her Facebook live show, Red Table Talk, to tell her life story and gets really candid when discussing her history of addictions, including sex, alcohol and fitness.

She opened up about her addiction to sex.

"My sort of addictions jump, they jump around," she says in the episode.

"When I was younger, I definitely think I had a sex addiction of some kind. Yes, that everything could be fixed by sex."

This was not the first Jada has spoken about her addictions. In another previous episode, which focused on her sexual history, she talked about how she had learned to pleasure herself when she was just nine years old.

"My grandmother taught me about self-pleasuring because she wanted me to know that that pleasure was from me," she said. "She didn't want me to fall into the hands of a man and, if he gave me pleasure, to think that that was him. And she taught me at 9. At 9!" she said in the show."

Watch the rest of the emotional episode below:

