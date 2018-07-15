Levels, mchana! US rapper 6lack stans f0r Nasty C

SA rapper Nasty C is collecting fans like we used to collect stickers back in the day, with even US star 6lack giving our boy a shout-out.

The Strings and Bling hitmaker pretty much shut down the charts and internet last week with the release of his latest album and the love has been flowing hard.

But even he probably didn't expect to have 6lack pull up on his mentions and give him props.

The star gave Nasty's new album a virtual gold medal and shout-out.