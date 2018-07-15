Levels, mchana! US rapper 6lack stans f0r Nasty C

TshisaLIVE

Nasty C has a fan in 6lack.
SA rapper Nasty C is collecting fans like we used to collect stickers back in the day, with even US star 6lack giving our boy a shout-out.

The Strings and Bling hitmaker pretty much shut down the charts and internet last week with the release of his latest album and the love has been flowing hard.

But even he probably didn't expect to have 6lack pull up on his mentions and give him props.

The star gave Nasty's new album a virtual gold medal and shout-out.

Nasty was gracious in his response, tagging him back and thanking him for the love.

6lack is heading to Mzansi later this year for a show at music festivals Oppikoppi and Rocking the Daisies. So here's to hoping the pair can hook up and make some music together.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE recently, Nasty C said that his master plan was to make waves overseas.

"I will always be a South African and I feel like you can stay here and still make an impact. But it is part of the plan to travel and base myself overseas as much as possible so that I can make the most impact."

