Mandela's Letters to replace My Kitchen Rules SA

M-Net has confirmed that Sunday night's episode of My Kitchen Rules SA will be replaced by a Carte Blanche Special: Mandela's Letters on Sunday at 6pm.

The show is a prelude to the DStv Mandela 100 Tribute Channel.

It's a special year for South Africans as 2018 marks the centenary of the birth of Madiba. The Nelson Mandela Foundation and the South African National Archives have been collecting letters he wrote during his 27 years in prison - many of which have never been revealed to the public.

“Carte Blanche, which is turning 30 this year, has reported on Madiba’s work and life in many exclusive inserts, and came closer to the man we got to know and love than most media outlets. Sunday’s programme continues this proud tradition," said M-Net's Lani Lombard.

DStv’s Mandela 100 Tribute Channel will be available to all DStv customers across Africa, on channel 199.