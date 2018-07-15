Nadia Nakai on exercising: I'm lazy AF and love junk food!

Nadia Nakai is as real as it can get, and like most people exercising isn't one of her favourite things to do.

So unlike some celebs who will put on a front for the gram, and lie about putting in those hours at the gym, Nadia has leveled with fans about getting fit.

"Okay so I ain't gonna lie and say I gym all the time and eat healthy! Cos I don't. I'm lazy as f**k And love junk food!"

Nadia revealed that even though getting fit isn't at the top of her list of fun things to do, she has two months to get into shape.

"But I got two months to get my body right for a shoot! Soooo here we go!"