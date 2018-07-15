TshisaLIVE

SNAPS! Thando Thabooty is FIRE in her underwear range

15 July 2018 - 08:00 By Jessica Levitt
Thando is here to slay.
Thando is here to slay.
Image: Instagram

But guys. We can't even begin to keep up with Thando Thabethe and the flames she keeps dishing out.

Her Thabooty underwear and shapewear range is already all kinds of sexy. And when she decided to model the gear, then, well, we be like.

And if there's one thing that will inspire you to buy yourself something a little sexy, it's body confidence right? And if there's one person who is confident, then Thando is your gurl.

Take a look.

Most read

  1. AKA and Bonang's relationship trips up #BeingBonang fans TshisaLIVE
  2. Pastor Zondo turned to alcohol after leaked nude TshisaLIVE
  3. Bonnie Mbuli reacts to tweeps calling Masechaba Ndlovu 'damaged' TshisaLIVE
  4. Twitter wants to cancel Nicole Nyaba after AKA receipts TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | Has DJ Zinhle forgiven 'Beyonce?' This vid has the answer! TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Kevin Anderson’s incredible journey to Wimbledon final
I am… Janna Jihad, the youngest journalist in the world
X