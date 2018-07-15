TshisaLIVE

Somizi shows off his custom-designed 18carat gold plated sneakers

15 July 2018 - 12:00 By Karishma Thakurdin
Somizi's sneakers are goals.
Somizi's sneakers are goals.
Image: Via Instagram

Talk about levels! 

Somizi was floored when he received a pair of custom-designed 18carat gold-plated sneakers with Swarovski crystals that was made for him in Italy. 

The shoes was made by Italian designer, Billione Rikko. 

It spells luxury and wealth, and definitely epitomises Somizi. 

