Somizi shows off his custom-designed 18carat gold plated sneakers
15 July 2018 - 12:00
Talk about levels!
Somizi was floored when he received a pair of custom-designed 18carat gold-plated sneakers with Swarovski crystals that was made for him in Italy.
The shoes was made by Italian designer, Billione Rikko.
It spells luxury and wealth, and definitely epitomises Somizi.
U shud have seen my face when this shoe was presented to me by designer @mrrikko who made this specially for me and flew al the way from England. Thank u so much for this. I’m already in love with this shoe design @billionerikko to be counted amongst the greats who have been presented and only them owning this range is such an honor. I’m still gonna take some time deciding when I’m gonna rock this.