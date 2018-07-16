Ann Malinga is over being mom-bashed: Robbie is responsible

Robbie Malinga Jnr has received all kinds of heat after taking over his father's Instagram account and filling it with what some have called "flashy" pictures of his life.

While he has been getting tons of heat about this, his mom Ann has also come under massive fire, with calls to reign her son in.

But Ann Malinga is tired of being bashed and in an interview with Drum said her son is responsible.

"All I can do right now is make sure I manage the household and to try take things one day at a time. I'm a single mom now. I don't do much socialising. I'm always home or with the kids. I've also put all my trust in God to see me through."

She said Robbie is her best friend and has become her right hand man and often helps her with family decisions.

About taking over Robbie Malinga's Instagram page, Ann said she didn't think it was a big deal.

"I didn't allow him to take over anything - he's the one that opened the Instagram account for his dad and he's been running that account for long as I remember."

She said his father had raised him well.