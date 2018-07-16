TshisaLIVE

Cassper hits back at hate over his 'Mr Price jeans'

16 July 2018 - 12:49 By Karishma Thakurdin
Cassper doesn't care what people think of him.
Cassper doesn't care what people think of him.

Cassper Nyovest was dragged over the coals when tweeps spotted him wearing a pair of Mr Price jeans, while stuntin' about his Bentleys and flashy watches. 

It all started on Cassper's TL on Sunday night when a user called him out. 

Cassper's army quickly defended him, saying he could buy clothes from wherever he felt like, but the tweep insisted it went against the "lifestyle". 

"I’m talking about a lifestyle here. Talk to me if you know high end living! If you wear Ice, you can't drive a POLO. It's just a lifestyle," added the tweep.  

The rapper saw the commotion and hit back, saying there was nothing wrong with his Mr Price jeans. 

Cassper also delivered a sermon about how he's developed a thick skin towards hate and doesn't care what people think about him.

"The envy that comes with success is something you can never prepare for. I’ve gotten to a point where I really don’t care anymore. I just watch people go from liking you, to not liking you, to liking you again. Abo, 'You drive a Bentley but...'can miss me. Keep it moving." 

