Cassper hits back at hate over his 'Mr Price jeans'
Cassper Nyovest was dragged over the coals when tweeps spotted him wearing a pair of Mr Price jeans, while stuntin' about his Bentleys and flashy watches.
It all started on Cassper's TL on Sunday night when a user called him out.
I Had To Teach @CassperNyovest Never To Wear MR.Price Jeans And Drive A Bentley That doesn’t Make Sense B !!! Once You Go High End Everything High End ... !!!— 45 DEGREES (@DIDI_MONSTA) July 15, 2018
Cassper's army quickly defended him, saying he could buy clothes from wherever he felt like, but the tweep insisted it went against the "lifestyle".
"I’m talking about a lifestyle here. Talk to me if you know high end living! If you wear Ice, you can't drive a POLO. It's just a lifestyle," added the tweep.
The rapper saw the commotion and hit back, saying there was nothing wrong with his Mr Price jeans.
Ain’t nothing wrong with My Mr Price jeans bro. Hehe. Ya neh. Anyway, my rant ends here. Wish you all the best. God bless https://t.co/sbrQY1SFCC— R.M Phoolo (@CassperNyovest) July 15, 2018
Hao mara my poor Mr Price jeans😂. I love them mos. What’s wrong with wearing Mr Price and driving a Bentley? Jeez , your standards are high guys. Very very high!!! I can’t keep up!!! I’m going to sleep!!!— R.M Phoolo (@CassperNyovest) July 15, 2018
Cassper also delivered a sermon about how he's developed a thick skin towards hate and doesn't care what people think about him.
"The envy that comes with success is something you can never prepare for. I’ve gotten to a point where I really don’t care anymore. I just watch people go from liking you, to not liking you, to liking you again. Abo, 'You drive a Bentley but...'can miss me. Keep it moving."
Stop Looking at your brothers pockets and calculating how much of that money you think you deserve. O tla shwa ke pelo!!!!— R.M Phoolo (@CassperNyovest) July 15, 2018