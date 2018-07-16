Nah, fam! Skeem Saam's Buhle Maseko isn't leaving to be a pig farmer
Buhle Maseko's farming career may be on the rise but that doesn't mean he is leaving the entertainment industry anytime soon.
The actor, who plays the role of Nimrod on Skeem Saam, plans to grow a pig farm with his brother and a friend and is currently studying some of the gritty details about the job.
But speaking to TshisaLIVE recently, Buhle said that it was a part-time passion that he doesn't see himself leaving his acting career for at the moment.
"There is no chance that I am leaving the industry. It is a long-term project and investment that I have taken on. I want to just see where it takes me."
He said he fell in love with farming after a few lessons of the short course he was doing and now had a mentor who guides him.
"I never thought that I would be excited about cleaning pig pens, but it is really nice to be out in nature and doing something different. There is money in it, even though it is quite expensive to do, but it shows young people that there are different ways to be a success."
Buhle said that he is loving his time on Skeem Saam at the moment and fans can expect to see him on screens for a while still.
"I do things outside of the industry but acting is my first love and Skeem Saam is a big part of that. I think where the storyline is still going, people are going to see more of me."