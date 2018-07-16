Nah, fam! Skeem Saam's Buhle Maseko isn't leaving to be a pig farmer

Buhle Maseko's farming career may be on the rise but that doesn't mean he is leaving the entertainment industry anytime soon.

The actor, who plays the role of Nimrod on Skeem Saam, plans to grow a pig farm with his brother and a friend and is currently studying some of the gritty details about the job.

But speaking to TshisaLIVE recently, Buhle said that it was a part-time passion that he doesn't see himself leaving his acting career for at the moment.

"There is no chance that I am leaving the industry. It is a long-term project and investment that I have taken on. I want to just see where it takes me."