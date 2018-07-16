Nandi Madida hits back at fur fury: I don't endorse animal cruelty

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Jay said she was disgusted by anyone's decision to choose to wear fur.

"I am vegan and don't believe in killing anything. I also think that vanity is just on another level these days. A lot people don't talk about it because we don't want to hurt people's feelings, but at the end of the day it is just a disgusting thing. It doesn't even look good."

Jay said she did not know Nandi personally but even if they were friends, she would have told her how she felt.

In response, Nandi said she would never wear something killed for fun.

"I don't endorse animal cruelty. I don't believe in it at all. I was styled by someone else and I don't know but it didn't feel like real fur. I don't usually wear fur but I don't think it was real at all. I think it was faux fur," she told us.

However, Nandi said, as a traditional Zulu, she believed in using "the animal holistically".

"As an African, we eat the animal, we praise the animal and we wear animal skins as Zulu people."