Nandi Madida hits back at fur fury: I don't endorse animal cruelty

16 July 2018 - 12:53 By Kyle Zeeman
Nandi's fur accessory caused a stir.
Image: Via Nandi's Instagram

Even though actress Nandi Madida came under fire for wearing a fur scarf, the star said  she would never endorse animal cruelty in the name of fashion.

Nandi recently heated up social media with a look that coupled a sparkling dress with a fur accessory.

And while it may have been several weeks since Nandi wore the scarf, she was still questioned about it in a recent post by Fur Free SA that had actress Jay Anstey really upset.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Jay said she was disgusted by anyone's decision to choose to wear fur.

"I am vegan and don't believe in killing anything. I also think that vanity is just on another level these days. A lot people don't talk about it because we don't want to hurt people's feelings, but at the end of the day it is just a disgusting thing. It doesn't even look good."

Jay said she did not know Nandi personally but even if they were friends, she would have told her how she felt.

In response, Nandi said she would never wear something killed for fun.

"I don't endorse animal cruelty. I don't believe in it at all. I was styled by someone else and I don't know but it didn't feel like real fur. I don't usually wear fur but I don't think it was real at all. I think it was faux fur," she told us.

However, Nandi said, as a traditional Zulu, she believed in using "the animal holistically".

"As an African, we eat the animal, we praise the animal and we wear animal skins as Zulu people."

