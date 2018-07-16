TshisaLIVE

OPW couple were goals, but Twitter sees warning lights

16 July 2018 - 10:35 By Kyle Zeeman
Vuyelwa and Mzwandile’s wedding was a whole mood, but not everyone was impressed.
Vuyelwa and Mzwandile’s wedding was a whole mood, but not everyone was impressed.
Image: Via OPW Twitter

While much of Mzansi was watching France celebrate winning the World Cup, others were cooing over Vuyelwa and Mzwandile's dream wedding.

The couple had it all on lockdown from the food to their outfits and guestlist, all with little fuss. But it was because everything was going so well that some fans got concerned.

There was no doubt there were tons of people taking notes on how to pull off the perfect wedding like...

Some tweeps even took notes on how they thought the groom seemed to be a tad "controlling". He said he was a perfectionist and he wasn't kidding.

Fans  flooded social media with warnings about "groomzilla".

Fans even pointed out how he made sure that if you didn't RSVP, you weren't coming. Would you even show up?

He even drove the couple after the wedding- and he didn't seem to take instructions. Yoh! Man is the Jomo Sono of weddings.

IN MEMES: Nonjabulo & Sibusiso's OPW gets a 10 from Twitter

Twitter thought the young couple's wedding was beautiful to witness.
TshisaLIVE
7 days ago

'English just left the group' - 3 OPW moments that had the streets howling

Who needs a comedian when you have guests this entertaining.
TshisaLIVE
14 days ago

Twitter: Finally OPW gives us a bride that's not about the 'bekezela' life

Cabo ended her first wedding because she wasn't a believer of ukubekezela and upon leaving she re-united with the love of her life, Abraham, who she ...
TshisaLIVE
28 days ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Has DJ Zinhle forgiven 'Beyonce?' This vid has the answer! TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | Somizi gets hundreds of fans to sing for Mohale TshisaLIVE
  3. Twitter wants to cancel Nicole Nyaba after AKA receipts TshisaLIVE
  4. AKA and Bonang's relationship trips up #BeingBonang fans TshisaLIVE
  5. Bonnie Mbuli reacts to tweeps calling Masechaba Ndlovu 'damaged' TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

30 days, 7 matches, 1 FIFA world cup: France’s journey to success
Kevin Anderson’s incredible journey to Wimbledon final
X