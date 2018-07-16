OPW couple were goals, but Twitter sees warning lights
While much of Mzansi was watching France celebrate winning the World Cup, others were cooing over Vuyelwa and Mzwandile's dream wedding.
The couple had it all on lockdown from the food to their outfits and guestlist, all with little fuss. But it was because everything was going so well that some fans got concerned.
There was no doubt there were tons of people taking notes on how to pull off the perfect wedding like...
Some tweeps even took notes on how they thought the groom seemed to be a tad "controlling". He said he was a perfectionist and he wasn't kidding.
Fans flooded social media with warnings about "groomzilla".
Groom is quite controlling... #OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/vU1d3DNKUm— Khomotso Matsimela (@khomotsomat) July 15, 2018
Groomzilla...The Groom is Controlling.... #OurPerfectWedding— Gontse Lerole 🇿🇦🏳️🌈 (@GontseLerole) July 15, 2018
This man sounds like a controlling freak #OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/vCwBFIx07b— Penny Namane (@penny_namane) July 15, 2018
Why does it seems as if everything's about the groom in this wedding? ayi ngeke he's freaking controlling af #OPW #OurPerfectWedding— budzwa lucinda (@budzwalucinda2) July 15, 2018
The groom is controlling #OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/LvyqrirvUb— 🌺Phumz Madonsela🌺 (@shudabeenJane) July 15, 2018
I dont trust the groom. pic.twitter.com/QI9okVpH2S
Fans even pointed out how he made sure that if you didn't RSVP, you weren't coming. Would you even show up?
#OurPerfectWedding some of us never entertain RSVP that means the groom would kick us out pic.twitter.com/b7PwapTfEM— Buhle Nzimande (@nzinzimaweni) July 15, 2018
#OurPerfectWedding Gosh this groom pic.twitter.com/daX887jU4A— Penny Namane (@penny_namane) July 15, 2018
The groom is like "ndi'right" #OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/bWfMaIYeqT— 🌺Phumz Madonsela🌺 (@shudabeenJane) July 15, 2018
The groom is very strict yoh 😂😂😂#OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/qHZeWlgkJK— NELSON MANDELA DAY 🇿🇦 (@vuyo_valashiya) July 15, 2018
The groom.. agg uyadina man#OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/azDStli9xx— Mthokozisi Ndlovu (@mthokozisi_2850) July 15, 2018
He even drove the couple after the wedding- and he didn't seem to take instructions. Yoh! Man is the Jomo Sono of weddings.
#OurPerfectWedding soo the groom was driving himself and the wife. Trust issues... Dipiri makonotong pic.twitter.com/NCPNSeiCKi— marius (@TshavhuyoMarius) July 15, 2018
Nothing is perfect, but the groom says he’s a perfectionist #ourperfectwedding pic.twitter.com/KdugBjnOQZ— sonia Soso (@soniachipu) July 15, 2018
