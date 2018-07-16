'She is a really special girl' - Tim Tebow on dating Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters

Miss Universe, Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters has reportedly been swept off her feet by a hunky American sportsman, Tim Tebow.

The former NFL player, who apparently very rarely speaks about his love life, revealed the news during an interview on sports show, ESPN.

"She is a really special girl and I am very lucky and blessed for her coming into my life."

He told host Pedro Gomez that he was usually very guarded when it came to his personal life.

"I am usually very private with these things but I am very thankful."

Demi-Leigh who has been living in New York ever since she scooped the prestigious Miss Universe crown in November last year has not yet confirmed the reports.

Meet Demi's new bae: