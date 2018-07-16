SNAPS | Gugu Zulu's family plant trees on Kilimanjaro in his honour

Gugu Zulu's widow and fitness guru, Letshego and their daughter, Lelethu recently honoured the late racing car driver's memory by planting trees on the slopes of Mount Kilimanjaro.

Gugu and Letshego's moms also made the trip to Tanzania for the ceremony.

Letshego described the day as special and shared a string of pictures of the ceremony on social media.

"Two years on and I still smile in memory of the exceptional human being Gugu Zulu was and continues to be in my heart."

She launched the initiative in collaboration with The Kilimanjaro Project to keep Gugu's legacy alive. Gugu died while on a Trek4Mandela expedition up the mountain in 2016.

Last year Letshego returned to conquer the mountain in Gugu's honour.

"Trees are a gift that keeps on giving and are reminders of life! Gugu touched so many lives when he was alive and through this life-long project, will continue to touch many more. We will also set up a nursery in Marangu in his name that will keep producing trees for years to come," said Letshego when she first launched the project."