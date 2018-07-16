SNAPS | Inside Jessica Nkosi's baby shower

As Jessica Nkosi prepares to welcome her baby into the world, her friends rallied together to throw her a surprise baby shower.

Wearing a white dress with a pink baby sash, Jessica posted pictures of the special day where friends and family spoilt her.

"I was in awe and started crying before I even got into the door. I don't even know where to start thanking these beautiful women next to me," she said about her PR team who arranged the shower.

Although there has been speculation about her pregnancy, Jessica only confirmed the news last month when she was on the cover of True Love with her baby bump.

"There's nothing scandalous about my pregnancy. Therefore I don't want I don't want drama around it and I certainly don't want anyone to have an opinion around it," she told True Love.

Check out some snaps from her special day.