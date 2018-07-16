TshisaLIVE

The Queen's Mjekejeke: No man should be controlled by his wife

16 July 2018 - 07:00 By Jessica Levitt
Sipho has come a long way in his acting journey.
Sipho has come a long way in his acting journey.
Image: Supplied

Sipho Manzini may play the role of a man controlled by his wife, but in real life, Sipho says he is nothing like his character Mjekejeke.

"No man should be controlled by his wife. There should be boundaries," he told Move in an interview.

Sipho's character Mjekejeke and his wife Petronella have become firm fan favourites on The Queen, but despite being household names, his journey to fame was not easy.

He told Move that after moving to Joburg from KZN he worked at a factory for years because he couldn't find a job.

He said he discovered the Sidikaa Arts Theatre and it helped him with his talents.

Now fans love his role in The Queen and fill social media with memes about the way he always helps his wife through tough situations.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Has DJ Zinhle forgiven 'Beyonce?' This vid has the answer! TshisaLIVE
  2. AKA and Bonang's relationship trips up #BeingBonang fans TshisaLIVE
  3. Twitter wants to cancel Nicole Nyaba after AKA receipts TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | Somizi gets hundreds of fans to sing for Mohale TshisaLIVE
  5. Bonnie Mbuli reacts to tweeps calling Masechaba Ndlovu 'damaged' TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

30 days, 7 matches, 1 FIFA world cup: France’s journey to success
Kevin Anderson’s incredible journey to Wimbledon final
X