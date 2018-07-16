The Queen's Mjekejeke: No man should be controlled by his wife

Sipho Manzini may play the role of a man controlled by his wife, but in real life, Sipho says he is nothing like his character Mjekejeke.

"No man should be controlled by his wife. There should be boundaries," he told Move in an interview.

Sipho's character Mjekejeke and his wife Petronella have become firm fan favourites on The Queen, but despite being household names, his journey to fame was not easy.

He told Move that after moving to Joburg from KZN he worked at a factory for years because he couldn't find a job.

He said he discovered the Sidikaa Arts Theatre and it helped him with his talents.

Now fans love his role in The Queen and fill social media with memes about the way he always helps his wife through tough situations.