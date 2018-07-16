The Soil's Ntsika Ngxanga opens up about getting his songs from the ancestors

He said it was a spiritual thing. A divine gift. A calling, almost like one would get to be a traditional healer, except his calling is to music.

Fascinating? Mos def! The Soil member explained how it works.

"I literally dream about songs. In those dreams, for all the years that I've been receiving songs, I would see who they were meant for, like the artist the song is meant for.

"Well, the first dream I had, I was only six years old, back in Meadowland when I was still living with my gran. It felt so natural, even at that time. When something is yours, like when something is your calling then it is yours. Music, in its entirety is my calling. I always say, if God exists in many forms which I believe he does, then I know him as music. That gives you a sense of how spiritually gifted I am, a gift from God."

The talented musician and songwriter has written hit tracks for singers like Musa Sukwene and Vusi Nova.

"I've been writing for Vusi Nova, like his latest song Ndizakulinda. I've also written for Musa Sukwene for his upcoming album. It's so humbling and equally crazy every time I hear these songs play. It's an exciting time for me."

Wow!