A stabbing with a plastic spoon - Lockdown is back!
It's been a hard winter for fans without Lockdown on TV screens, but the streets didn't expect it would return with such a bang when one of the characters stabbed another ...with a plastic spoon.
A whole plastic spoon! We're sure the prison wardens were like...
But it happened! New girl Paulette (played by American actress Tichina Arnold) was quicker than a cold front with the spoon and soon it was up an inmate's nose higher than the petrol price.
Fans were shooketh at the move and flooded social media with warnings about this new "demon".
#LockdownS3— Boitumelo Mbhele😍 (@Boity_mbhele) July 16, 2018
Pauletta she's dangerous!!
Spoon se reng mo nkong! pic.twitter.com/MXtaNDH7pV
#LockdownS3— Intombi_Yomzulu (@Sue_Mvy) July 16, 2018
Did you guys see what Paulette done did there? Was so fast, you blink and dammmmm, spoon up the nose! pic.twitter.com/8xIG5zDsdy
#LockdownS3 Mara vele Tlaki just stapped her with a plastic spoon pic.twitter.com/WteJt7xVnF— That Chubby Guy (@Mdakani_tv2) July 16, 2018
Yho an entire spoon in her nose #LockdownS3 pic.twitter.com/Bevi1aNopw— Sunbae (@mathbo_me) July 16, 2018
Nothing is safe now..Moghel just stabbed Moghel with a plastic spoot.A PLASTIC SPOON #LockdownS3 pic.twitter.com/wrbcdheN9B— ĐØÑŅÝ👅💦🍒💯🔥 (@DonnyTheDiamon1) July 16, 2018
Fans still remember Tichina as Chris's mom on Everyone Hates Chris and it seems her character stuck.
I guess Chris Rock wasn't lying about his mom's beatings...😂#everybodyhatesChris. #Lockdowns3. #TichinaArnolds pic.twitter.com/QK5g3gNxbx— Phaswane Pass (@Phaswane_Pass) July 16, 2018
#LockdownS3 just loving the roughness and Every Body Chris's mom (Pauletta) is blending in very well👌👌 pic.twitter.com/8gB2fZOoQX— Annette (@LAdy24_Q) July 16, 2018
#LockdownS3 ey Chris your mom in prison in SA 🙆🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/3e3rCmq9wy— jay Rèllik SA (@J_RellikSa) July 9, 2018
Okay, I clearly missed an episode, but Chris’ mom stabbed someone in the nose...with a plastic spoon! #LockdownS3 pic.twitter.com/oxHAS0PtQR— Callisto💀 (@Keneiloe) July 16, 2018
She joins Manaka Ranaka and Mmabatho Montsho as the new faces on the cast.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE last month, Manaka promised her character would keep fans on the edge of their seats.
"This character is unlike anything I have played before. It doesn’t have historical significance. I had to do research but also look inside myself to find her and put myself in her shoes."