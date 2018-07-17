TshisaLIVE

A stabbing with a plastic spoon - Lockdown is back!

17 July 2018 - 09:57 By Kyle Zeeman
Tichina Arnold's character on 'Lockdown' is really dangerous.
Image: Supplied

It's been a hard winter for fans without Lockdown on TV screens, but the streets didn't expect it would return with such a bang when one of the characters stabbed another ...with a plastic spoon.

A whole plastic spoon! We're sure the prison wardens were like...

But it happened! New girl Paulette (played by American actress Tichina Arnold) was quicker than a cold front with the spoon and soon it was up an inmate's nose higher than the petrol price.

Fans were shooketh at the move and flooded social media with warnings about this new "demon".

Fans still remember Tichina as Chris's mom on Everyone Hates Chris and it seems her character stuck.

She joins Manaka Ranaka and Mmabatho Montsho as the new faces on the cast.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE last month, Manaka promised her character would keep fans on the edge of their seats.

"This character is unlike anything I have played before. It doesn’t have historical significance. I had to do research but also look inside myself to find her and put myself in her shoes."

