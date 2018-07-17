TshisaLIVE

AKA calls out SAA over lack of local music on flights

17 July 2018 - 14:43 By Karishma Thakurdin
Rapper AKA didn't mince his words when he called SAA to order for apparently not playing only local music on flights. 

AKA was on board a flight when he noticed that the national carrier's playlist was not completely local. 

The rapper questioned the airline openly on Twitter. 

AKA's fans instantly filled his timeline with comments about the rapper's standpoint. 

In a statement issued to TshisaLIVE, SAA spokesperson Tlali Tlali said they were committed to supporting local content, but also had to make sure that all customers preferences were catered for. 

"There must be no doubt in the minds of our local artists about opportunities to showcase their music on our platforms. We support local content and will continue to carry it on our on-board platforms as part of our in-flight entertainment content. We are equally cognisant of the space in which we operate. We are a pan African airline with a global footprint. This means, we must accommodate preferences of all our customers." 

He said that entertainment provided to customers on flights was dependent on many factors including "copyright and licensing requirements to equipment and budget". 

"We have to employ a balancing act to ensures that we meet the expectations of all our customers to the extent possible and remain legally compliant. We endeavour to be biased in favour of South African and African content where it is possible to do so." 

