Charlize Theron spotted at Barack Obama's 2018 Nelson Mandela lecture
Oscar-winning actress, Charlize Theron has been spotted among thousands of people, who have gathered at Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg for the 2018 Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture.
Former US president Barack Obama will deliver a speech to the 15, 000 people gathered at the stadium.
The lecture has been organised by The Nelson Mandela Foundation and the Motsepe Foundation in celebration of 100 years since Nelson Mandela's birth.
A single picture of Charlize at the stadium has been shared on Twitter by a "star struck" Hooman Nouruzi.
.@NelsonMandela #MandelaLecture #Mandela100 #starstruck pic.twitter.com/IphN1tVD6R— Hooman Nouruzi (@hoomy50) July 17, 2018
Prof Ndebele welcoming South Africans to the #Mandelalecture pic.twitter.com/Zr4U6HG85z— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) July 17, 2018
Madiba could enter the world of all those he met - Prof Ndebele #ObamaMandela #Mandelalecture— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) July 17, 2018
Meanwhile, British royals Prince Harry and his wife Meghan attended the Nelson Mandela Centenary Exhibition in London on Tuesday.
The pair were entertained by a South African choir and looked at items charting the former president's life.
Their Royal Highnesses hear a performance from the Ubunye Choir, which is made up of people from the South African diaspora. pic.twitter.com/BwcEC1gN36— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 17, 2018
The Duke and Duchess view some of the items in the exhibit, including the Robben Island Bible - which was actually a copy of Shakespeare plays disguised as a Bible. @Mandela100UK pic.twitter.com/EKyU8gYzbi— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 17, 2018
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex meet 92-year-old Andrew Mlangeni, who stood on trial accused of sabotage against the then apartheid government in 1938, and spent 26 years in prison on Robben Island. pic.twitter.com/Lg7xDGFwHL— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 17, 2018
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also meet Nelson Mandela’s granddaughter Zamaswazi Dlamini-Mandela @southbankcentre before viewing the @Mandela100UK exhibition. pic.twitter.com/8elD7eF6Bh— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 17, 2018