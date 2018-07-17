Charlize Theron spotted at Barack Obama's 2018 Nelson Mandela lecture

Oscar-winning actress, Charlize Theron has been spotted among thousands of people, who have gathered at Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg for the 2018 Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture.

Former US president Barack Obama will deliver a speech to the 15, 000 people gathered at the stadium.

The lecture has been organised by The Nelson Mandela Foundation and the Motsepe Foundation in celebration of 100 years since Nelson Mandela's birth.

A single picture of Charlize at the stadium has been shared on Twitter by a "star struck" Hooman Nouruzi.