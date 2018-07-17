TshisaLIVE

Charlize Theron spotted at Barack Obama's 2018 Nelson Mandela lecture

17 July 2018 - 15:07 By Karishma Thakurdin
Charlize Theron is in Mzansi to join the Nelson Mandela centenary celebrations.
Charlize Theron is in Mzansi to join the Nelson Mandela centenary celebrations.

Oscar-winning actress, Charlize Theron has been spotted among thousands of people, who have gathered at Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg for the 2018 Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture. 

Former US president Barack Obama will deliver a speech to the 15, 000 people gathered at the stadium. 

The lecture has been organised by The Nelson Mandela Foundation and the Motsepe Foundation in celebration of 100 years since Nelson Mandela's birth. 

A single picture of Charlize at the stadium has been shared on Twitter by a "star struck" Hooman Nouruzi. 

Image: Gallo Images / Alet Pretorius

Meanwhile, British royals Prince Harry and his wife Meghan attended the Nelson Mandela Centenary Exhibition in London on Tuesday.

The pair were entertained by a South African choir and looked at items charting the former president's life.

Phindy Dube talks life after Idols SA & her 'relationship' with Christo

Phindy is not willing to let Mzansi forget about her talent and she's doesn't want the spotlight to be caught up on anything else.
TshisaLIVE
2 hours ago

The Soil's Ntsika Ngxanga opens up about getting his songs from the ancestors

Ntsika says his song are given to him by God through his ancestors in his dreams.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Distruction Boyz: We're taking legal action against Mampintsha

Distruction Boyz say they feel like the West Ink boss exploited them.
TshisaLIVE
2 hours ago

These preggy snaps of Thapelo Mokoena and his wifey will melt your heart

The next Mokoena generation is en route.
TshisaLIVE
9 hours ago

Most read

  1. Cassper hits back at hate over his 'Mr Price jeans' TshisaLIVE
  2. Steve Hofmeyr: I've lost a lot of income for criticising black government TshisaLIVE
  3. Ann Malinga is over being mom-bashed: Robbie is responsible TshisaLIVE
  4. Twitter wants to cancel Nicole Nyaba after AKA receipts TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | Somizi gets hundreds of fans to sing for Mohale TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Mercedes crashes into security guard
Armed robbers fail to break into Durban home
X