Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters' reported bae ‘ready to settle down & start a family’

The hunky star said he had been looking but couldn't seem to find the right girl for him, and that he would be the happiest person in the world when he found her.

"I don’t want to be single; I’m ready to settle down and start a family. I want to have kids. I have so many things I want. No one will be happier than me when I finally find the right person.”

The couple seem like the perfect fit as both of them are passionate about giving back to the community, self-improvement and motivation.

Tim will be releasing a book later this year about untapping your potential and being a better you. While Demi-Leigh has spoken before about he passion to teach women about self-defence through workshops for women after an attempted-hijacking last year.

Speaking to ESPN, Tim couldn't help but gush over Demi-Leigh.

"She is a really special girl and I am very lucky and blessed for her coming into my life."

The beauty queen has not yet confirmed the reports. Attempts to contact Miss SA and her publicist was not successful at the time of publishing this article.