Distruction Boyz: We're taking legal action against Mampintsha

Distruction Boyz claim to have been sitting on the sidelines, while Mampintsha allegedly cashed in on Wololo for over two years, and now plan to take legal action so that they're paid what is allegedly owed to them.

The group, who produced the hit track for Mampintsha and Babes Wodumo, told TshisaLIVE they had reached out to the West Ink boss every time they've seen him score a big deal from the song but after being ignored, had decided to take the battle to court.

"We are getting a lawyer and taking him to court," Zipho 'Goldmax' Mthembu said.

He said that Mampintsha had previously told them that he would pay them their portion of the profits from the deals when he got the money, but never did.

"There has been so much income that Mampintsha didn't give us. It is royalties. It is endorsements. It has been caller tunes, downloads. Even Black Panther (the song was featured in the Marvel film). He said he wasn't getting any money but we spoke to other people and they said they were paid."

Repeated attempts by TshisaLIVE to contact Mampintsha for comment in response to the claims were unsuccessful at the time of publishing this article.