Here's why Mo Flava finally returned to TV to work with Kelly K

After three years away from TV screens, musician and Metro FM DJ Mo Flava is returning to screens to be part of another music reality competition.

The former Club 808 presenter is giving TV another shot and will be a resident judge on The Remix SA, a music competition where groups of musicians go head-to-head each week to make the perfect remix within a theme or music genre.

Mo said he received several offers over the years to return but he didn't want to jump at just any chance or be seen as that "music TV guy".

"Yeah it is a music show but it is different to Club 808. I'm really trying to focus my energy on developing young talent and this was the perfect opportunity. I needed something that I could relate to, that touches my soul, and this was a good platform."