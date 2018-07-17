IN MEMES: Eintlik... how many lives does The Queen's Vuyiswa have?
A cat, with its nine lives, used to be the holder of records where chances are concerned, until The Queen’s Vuyiswa came along with her ten lives… that woman just won’t die!
Vuyiswa, who is the detective and one of the characters in the soapie that has gone through hell and back, has been shocking viewers with her unrelenting will to live.
The woman has been chased by criminals, dumped by the love of her life, abducted, kidnapped and last night she was shot (for the second time)… and yet she’s still breathing!
Vuyiswa or Vee as her fans call her has been physically and emotionally abused by her capturer Diamond and every time it looks like she’s about to break free, Diamond stops her in her tracks.
Even after last night, where it looked like Jerry may have finally rescued Vee, fans still believe Diamond is coming for her and her 11th life.
Kanti how many lives does Vee have? #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/w2A92gMmaY— nathi's (@nathis8) July 16, 2018
#TheQueenMzansi so Vee is immortal vele??shot twice at the back and still lives?? I'm unable to can... pic.twitter.com/A8F70UO18A— Le Amza🎧 (@Amow94) July 16, 2018
#TheQueenMzansi so balance me here two bullets frm behind n none of them did any damage kogo Vee, pic.twitter.com/icJsY7v0BS— Sir Gaethuse (@gaethuse) July 16, 2018
#TheQueenMzansi— Thobile (@thobs10) July 16, 2018
Vee has 10 lives its official! Phunyuka ba mphethe pic.twitter.com/Mro5xLT2Hv
I will belive Vee is dead when I see her body— pretty sithole (@prettywami) July 9, 2018
I refuse to accept it #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/ct6BSTNGqT
#TheQueenMzansi ai kganthe vee was not short🙄🙄🙄🙄 pic.twitter.com/waulpi8xPd— Granny mmakosha (@Lwandla) July 16, 2018
At last Diamond is dead but why exactly did Mr Radebe want him alive ...Vee is a cat she has 9 lives she will get through this one too #TheQueenMzansi #aphrodite phille pic.twitter.com/m5bjWfp1fv— #aphrodite phille (@Omphile45914419) July 16, 2018
#TheQueenMzansi vee is not so willing to die pic.twitter.com/EHFy0br4eE— AlkalineAnelka[LTML] (@Dollar97_Alkane) July 16, 2018
#TheQueenMzansi vee is not a dying type😂 pic.twitter.com/CxLLpgctTR— AlkalineAnelka[LTML] (@Dollar97_Alkane) July 16, 2018
#TheQueenMzansi vee would be lyk....."they do not call me die hard fr nothing " pic.twitter.com/Yd4kceqcWT— _Roro_💯 (@MorongwaMothiba) July 16, 2018
As if Vee hasn't suffered enough ... mara ke eng ka Diamond though??? #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/mdJIwK6SVL— ♥kҽŋҽɩɭwҽ♥ (@mmakhumoetsile) July 16, 2018
Bathong maar what’s happening with #TheQueenMzansi though? This is too much and I don’t think Vee will make it this time 😨😨😨😨😨 pic.twitter.com/sj2tEoDu7Z— Kutlwano Motshegoa (@tlwano_043) July 16, 2018