IN MEMES: Eintlik... how many lives does The Queen's Vuyiswa have?

A cat, with its nine lives, used to be the holder of records where chances are concerned, until The Queen’s Vuyiswa came along with her ten lives… that woman just won’t die!

Vuyiswa, who is the detective and one of the characters in the soapie that has gone through hell and back, has been shocking viewers with her unrelenting will to live.

The woman has been chased by criminals, dumped by the love of her life, abducted, kidnapped and last night she was shot (for the second time)… and yet she’s still breathing!

Vuyiswa or Vee as her fans call her has been physically and emotionally abused by her capturer Diamond and every time it looks like she’s about to break free, Diamond stops her in her tracks.

Even after last night, where it looked like Jerry may have finally rescued Vee, fans still believe Diamond is coming for her and her 11th life.