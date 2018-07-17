TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES: Eintlik... how many lives does The Queen's Vuyiswa have?

17 July 2018 - 11:51 By Chrizelda Kekana
The Queen's Vuyiswa has been suffering cruelty after cruelty after Diamond abducted her.
The Queen's Vuyiswa has been suffering cruelty after cruelty after Diamond abducted her.
Image: Via Twitter/Mzansi Magic

A cat, with its nine lives, used to be the holder of records where chances are concerned, until The Queen’s Vuyiswa came along with her ten lives… that woman just won’t die!

Vuyiswa, who is the detective and one of the characters in the soapie that has gone through hell and back, has been shocking viewers with her unrelenting will to live.

The woman has been chased by criminals, dumped by the love of her life, abducted, kidnapped and last night she was shot (for the second time)… and yet she’s still breathing!

Vuyiswa or Vee as her fans call her has been physically and emotionally abused by her capturer Diamond and every time it looks like she’s about to break free, Diamond stops her in her tracks.

Even after last night, where it looked like Jerry may have finally rescued Vee, fans still believe Diamond is coming for her and her 11th life.

These preggy snaps of Thapelo Mokoena and his wifey will melt your heart

The next Mokoena generation is en route.
TshisaLIVE
6 hours ago

JT Medupe would love to bring Jonathan back to Generations

Actor says he was sad to leave but would welcome a return to the popular soapie.
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

Nandi Madida hits back at fur fury: I don't endorse animal cruelty

Jay Anstey was not impressed by Nandi wearing fur.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Sjava shares his secret to the win- You have to be yourself

Sjava says copying other musician's styles is too rife in the industry.
TshisaLIVE
7 hours ago

Most read

  1. Cassper hits back at hate over his 'Mr Price jeans' TshisaLIVE
  2. Steve Hofmeyr: I've lost a lot of income for criticising black government TshisaLIVE
  3. Ann Malinga is over being mom-bashed: Robbie is responsible TshisaLIVE
  4. Twitter wants to cancel Nicole Nyaba after AKA receipts TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | Somizi gets hundreds of fans to sing for Mohale TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Mercedes crashes into security guard
Armed robbers fail to break into Durban home
X