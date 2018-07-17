IN MEMES: Skeem Saam's Lelo is back & hotter than ever... who's her target?
Skeem Saam fans are delighted to have the beautiful Lelo back on their screens but they know that her good girl act is going to disappear faster than groceries on black Friday.
The beautiful and mostly evil Lelo, is played by Amanda du-Pont, and she's brought a fair amount of trouble and drama to Turf.
She's managed to terrorise most of the faves in Turf, like Kwaito and Lizzy.
Lelo has also been through the most and while she has legions of fans always rooting for her, she also has many who don't like her as much.
She's returned to allegedly start on clean slate but Skeem Saam fans know better. The woman is beautiful, but her second name is 'trouble'.
#SkeemSaam— 🎧Djtee🎧 (@DjteeSA) July 16, 2018
Lelo banna😭🙆😍😍😍@AmandaDupont pic.twitter.com/fxDGWRB2ne
Lelo a beautiful monster finish and klaar #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/Jxslo1Ggj8— Ritshidze madavhu (@Ribvoro) July 16, 2018
Bliksem Lelo!!!🔥🔥🔥too much#SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/Y85nF2iBLg— Hedid Things VINCENT (@Fusy_Oles) July 16, 2018
#SkeemSaam Lelo is looking beautiful😜💋💟💟❤❤💞💙👌 pic.twitter.com/NZSWlyHA0l— Thuto Brian May (@ThutoBrianMay2) July 16, 2018
You mean flaming hot... RT @MgwaliLungani: #SkeemSaam This new free Lelo is cute yaz.....so sexy😍😍 pic.twitter.com/tLfD4PoxDg— KgomotsoK (@JamKi) July 16, 2018
Wagagagagaaaaa Lelo Mthiyane seizing the moment. Ukuwa kwenye kuvuka kwenye 😂😂😂😂😂😂 #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/FxM0mZwUmz— JustOdwa🌻🌻 (@dima_onzima) July 16, 2018
#SkeemSaam lelo we ain't done with the trouble,sisazomosha strong skhokho @AmandaDupont ngena laah.. pic.twitter.com/NWDDsdwE4k— Yanga Nicholas (@SimpleY_onit) July 16, 2018
#SkeemSaam— Getrude Thokozile🌈 (@GetrudeThokozi1) July 16, 2018
Lelo is back 💃😊😍 I'm so happy @AmandaDupont pic.twitter.com/Mhgwl6jC2M
#SkeemSaam— Patience Lottering 💜 (@Nosipho_Lotter) July 16, 2018
LELO is back😍😍 pic.twitter.com/rnW3wYmAk9
Lelo's back and free...can't wait for Double wahala...ksazobaLit koze kube Late #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/vvCVmnOjCn— Melokuhlear (@Melokuh33034291) July 16, 2018
It looks like Lelo already has her eye on another prize... ayeye Lehasa!
@SkeemSaam3 Lelo is going after Lehasa ... pic.twitter.com/WSDJ6LsfQa— Gugu Ngcobo (@Gugu70085972) July 16, 2018