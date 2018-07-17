TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES: Skeem Saam's Lelo is back & hotter than ever... who's her target?

17 July 2018 - 09:52 By Chrizelda Kekana
Amanda du-Pont plays Lelo in Skeem Saam.
Amanda du-Pont plays Lelo in Skeem Saam.
Image: Via Instagram

Skeem Saam fans are delighted to have the beautiful Lelo back on their screens but they know that her good girl act is going to disappear faster than groceries on black Friday.

The beautiful and mostly evil Lelo, is played by Amanda du-Pont, and she's brought a fair amount of trouble and drama to Turf.

She's managed to terrorise most of the faves in Turf, like Kwaito and Lizzy.

Lelo has also been through the most and while she has legions of fans always rooting for her, she also has many who don't like her as much.

She's returned to allegedly start on clean slate but Skeem Saam fans know better. The woman is beautiful, but her second name is 'trouble'.

It looks like Lelo already has her eye on another prize... ayeye Lehasa!

These preggy snaps of Thapelo Mokoena and his wifey will melt your heart

The next Mokoena generation is en route.
TshisaLIVE
6 hours ago

JT Medupe would love to bring Jonathan back to Generations

Actor says he was sad to leave but would welcome a return to the popular soapie.
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

Nandi Madida hits back at fur fury: I don't endorse animal cruelty

Jay Anstey was not impressed by Nandi wearing fur.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Sjava shares his secret to the win- You have to be yourself

Sjava says copying other musician's styles is too rife in the industry.
TshisaLIVE
7 hours ago

Most read

  1. Cassper hits back at hate over his 'Mr Price jeans' TshisaLIVE
  2. Steve Hofmeyr: I've lost a lot of income for criticising black government TshisaLIVE
  3. Ann Malinga is over being mom-bashed: Robbie is responsible TshisaLIVE
  4. Twitter wants to cancel Nicole Nyaba after AKA receipts TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | Somizi gets hundreds of fans to sing for Mohale TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Mercedes crashes into security guard
Armed robbers fail to break into Durban home
X