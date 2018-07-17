IN MEMES: Skeem Saam's Lelo is back & hotter than ever... who's her target?

Skeem Saam fans are delighted to have the beautiful Lelo back on their screens but they know that her good girl act is going to disappear faster than groceries on black Friday.

The beautiful and mostly evil Lelo, is played by Amanda du-Pont, and she's brought a fair amount of trouble and drama to Turf.

She's managed to terrorise most of the faves in Turf, like Kwaito and Lizzy.

Lelo has also been through the most and while she has legions of fans always rooting for her, she also has many who don't like her as much.

She's returned to allegedly start on clean slate but Skeem Saam fans know better. The woman is beautiful, but her second name is 'trouble'.