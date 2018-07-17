JT Medupe would love to bring Jonathan back to Generations
Actor says he would welcome a return to the popular soapie
JT Medupe said he was sad and surprised that his contract at Generations: The Legacy was cancelled after just one year since hestarted but would welcome a return to the popular soapie if anyone was holding the door open.
JT left the role of Jonathan just over two years ago but as he prepares for a theatre role as Jacob Zuma in the play Khwezi, he told TshisaLIVE that he would totes be amped to return.
"They haven't called me back but if they called me, I would go back to Generations. I had a great time working there and it is a great production to be a part of. "
The good news is that Jonathan didn't die but simply moved overseas, which means he can make a return without some mind-boggling muti tricks like we see on Days.
"I didn't chose to leave. My contract wasn't renewed because the writers didn't have a meaty story for me. It was pointless for me to be there if I am going to insignificant. Jonathan moved away in the show so you never know what could happen," he added.
He said that his mind was a mess of emotions after leaving the show, mostly because of the sudden exit he made.
"There was no bitterness but there was a lot of sadness. I was very sad because I had only been on the production for just over a year and I didn't expect it to be cut so short."
Speaking at the time of his departure, actress Letoya Makhene said she would miss him on set.
"The cast of Generations: The Legacy said our goodbyes to our very own J.T Medupe. Knowing you has been truly special. Will miss seeing you around set...but the bond we formed will continue to grow! See you later, buddy," she wrote on her Instagram page.