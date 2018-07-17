JT Medupe would love to bring Jonathan back to Generations

JT Medupe said he was sad and surprised that his contract at Generations: The Legacy was cancelled after just one year since hestarted but would welcome a return to the popular soapie if anyone was holding the door open.

JT left the role of Jonathan just over two years ago but as he prepares for a theatre role as Jacob Zuma in the play Khwezi, he told TshisaLIVE that he would totes be amped to return.

"They haven't called me back but if they called me, I would go back to Generations. I had a great time working there and it is a great production to be a part of. "

The good news is that Jonathan didn't die but simply moved overseas, which means he can make a return without some mind-boggling muti tricks like we see on Days.