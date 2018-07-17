TshisaLIVE

OPW host Kayise Ngqula reveals she's expecting!

17 July 2018 - 07:00 By Karishma Thakurdin
Kaysie Ngqula is looking foward to becoming a mother.
Image: Instagram

Massive congrats are in order for OPW host, Kayise Ngqula who publicly revealed on Sunday night's episode of the hugely popular show that she's pregnant. 

Kayise showed off her growing baby bump on the show, and also took to Instagram to share heartwarming snaps from her pregnancy shoot. 

"I am delighted... in fact overjoyed to share with you the most precious transition my entire being has ever undergone!! I have in the past few months been prepared for the role of a lifetime and I am so, so grateful that God has chosen to bless my womb with a fruitful seed of life and love. I’d like to thank my family, friends and colleagues for respecting our privacy during this incredible time. I’m in love!!!" 

Ever since Kayise made the news public she has been flooded with congratulatory messages, which she is incredibly grateful for. 

"Thank you all for your outpour of love & well wishes for my little one and I. You’ve touched my heart in a incredible way and I have no doubt in my mind that journey going forward will continue to be blessed in abundance." 

