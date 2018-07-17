Sjava shares his secret to the win- You have to be yourself

But dude is still grateful for the Sjava army who defend their king and support him at every step. He believed that people listened to his music because it was unique but reminded them of their themselves.

"I wrote about things that people go through. I try to stay true to my roots. That is something people (in the industry) must realise. You won't go anywhere if you are the same as the next person."

He said he was the "first of his kind" but was sometimes tempted to give it in when the doors were closing for him on the come up.

"It took me over 16 years to get to this point and it took patience to get here. It was a lot of hard work but it is paying off. I can't undo everything by just being like someone else."