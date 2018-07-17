These preggy snaps of Thapelo Mokoena and his wifey will melt your heart

As previously reported by TshisaLIVE, actor Thapelo Mokoena and his wife Lesego are getting ready to add another addition to the family.

Thapelo confirmed the news in June while paying tribute to Lesego on her birthday.

"The greatest blessing in life is knowing that no matter what, you have someone in your corner come rain or shine. You are a forever value add in my life. I got nothing but #Love for you mama Reko. Here’s to many more years with you by our side. From Reko, coming soon & myself," he said.

He has now posted two pictures of himself holding his wife's baby bump and it's enough to melt our hearts.

He simply put a pink bow as a caption.

