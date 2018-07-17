Thickleeyonce: I hope you fall in love with every inch of you
Thickleeyonce has always been vocal about embracing the body that you've been given, flaws and all. And even though she is hit with nasty comments daily, she said she has come to realise that the comments are made from a place of hurt.
Now, as she continues to spread her message, she's encouraging her fans who hate their bodies to change their mindsets.
"I hope the next thing you get addicted to is taking care of yourself and falling in love with every inch of you. I meet too many women who tell me “I hate myself” Sis, you need to snap out of that mindset."
She said caring about what other people think of you is a big mistake when life is so short.
"Life is soooo short, and what you shouldn’t be doing is hating yourself & being miserable. How long are you gonna care about what others think of you? Imagine if you invested all that energy in loving you! So I’m gonna need for you to stop giving a fuck & do what makes YOU happy."
Her final message is that other people and their opinions are oppressive and we all need to break free of those chains.
"Being at peace with your self means not getting touched by the next persons views about you. Even the girl you think is flawless believes she’s not pretty enough; imagine how crazy that is??? What does that tell you about our society and how the world is set up? I’m gonna need for you to get your shit together real quick and start LIVING!!!!! Smile at the world and see how the world smiles back at you."
Preach!