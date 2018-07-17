Thickleeyonce: I hope you fall in love with every inch of you

Thickleeyonce has always been vocal about embracing the body that you've been given, flaws and all. And even though she is hit with nasty comments daily, she said she has come to realise that the comments are made from a place of hurt.

Now, as she continues to spread her message, she's encouraging her fans who hate their bodies to change their mindsets.

"I hope the next thing you get addicted to is taking care of yourself and falling in love with every inch of you. ‪I meet too many women who tell me “I hate myself” ‪Sis, you need to snap out of that mindset."

She said caring about what other people think of you is a big mistake when life is so short.