Tumi Morake loses her cool over Bonang 'hate' claims

Tumi Morake is gatvol of people constantly accusing her of throwing shade at Bonang Matheba and has told her haters to stop fueling a non-existent fire.

Tumi was once again dragged by Bonang's army on Tuesday after she discussed their queen's book on her show on Monday night and jokingly refused to mention B by name because of the hate she might get.

Well, some fans even saw that as shade and took to social media to claim that Tumi was gunning for Queen B.

Bonang responded by wishing Tumi well.