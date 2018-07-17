TshisaLIVE

Tumi Morake loses her cool over Bonang 'hate' claims

17 July 2018 - 12:52 By Kyle Zeeman
Tumi says that Bonang is not a failure and she was not shading her.
Image: Via Tumi's Instagram

Tumi Morake is gatvol of people constantly accusing her of throwing shade at Bonang Matheba and has told her haters to stop fueling a non-existent fire.

Tumi was once again dragged by Bonang's army on Tuesday after she discussed their queen's book on her show on Monday night and jokingly refused to mention B by name because of the hate she might get.

Well, some fans even saw that as shade and took to social media to claim that Tumi was gunning for Queen B.

Bonang responded by wishing Tumi well.

Tumi was fuming over the accusations and warmed her Twitter fingers to give haters a piece of her mind.

She asked them to bring proof of the hate she apparently had for Bonang, and labelled the claims "petty as F". 

Tumi went on to explain that she didn't name Bonang because she knew how fans got touched so easily.

Tumi's relationship with Bonang came under the spotlight last month when B's fans warned her not to go on the comedian's show. Tumi later responded by saying she had nothing against Bonang.

