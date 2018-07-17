Twitter reacts | Cardi B, Beyoncé & Jay-Z lead 2018 MTV VMA nods

There's no denying that 2018 has been an interesting year as far as music videos are concerned and so the VMA's had their work cut out for them, with Cardi B and The Carters leading the pack at the awards.

Cardi B, who is still busking in the motherhood glow after her recent announcement of her baby girl's arrival bagged 10 nods. The nominations are gender-neutral and among them Cardi got the video, song and artist of the year.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z aka The Carters, followed Cardi with eight nominations, for their joint track Apesh*t.

Other top contenders include Childish Gambino and Drake (with seven nominations each), Bruno Mars (six), Ariana Grande and Camila Cabello (five), and Ed Sheeran, Khalid and Young Thug (four).

Click here for the full list.