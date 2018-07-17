Twitter reacts | Cardi B, Beyoncé & Jay-Z lead 2018 MTV VMA nods
There's no denying that 2018 has been an interesting year as far as music videos are concerned and so the VMA's had their work cut out for them, with Cardi B and The Carters leading the pack at the awards.
Cardi B, who is still busking in the motherhood glow after her recent announcement of her baby girl's arrival bagged 10 nods. The nominations are gender-neutral and among them Cardi got the video, song and artist of the year.
Beyoncé and Jay-Z aka The Carters, followed Cardi with eight nominations, for their joint track Apesh*t.
Other top contenders include Childish Gambino and Drake (with seven nominations each), Bruno Mars (six), Ariana Grande and Camila Cabello (five), and Ed Sheeran, Khalid and Young Thug (four).
Click here for the full list.
Cardi B is leading this year’s #VMAs nominations with a total of 10! pic.twitter.com/qbYIO9CEYz— Cardi B Official Team (@CardiBTeam) July 16, 2018
The Carters spawn 8 nominations at this year's #VMAs. pic.twitter.com/8NR3PHoGw4— Yoncé Stats (@YonceStats) July 16, 2018
While there was general approval of the 2018 VMA nominees, there was also huge backlash aimed at MTV for having "snubbed" Taylor Swift's Look What You Made Me Do music video for Video of the Year.
They were really pissed!
Cardi B has 10 nominations and Taylor Swift has 3? I have to laugh #Vmas #VmasAreOverParty pic.twitter.com/zFUHWxjfZf— Daniel 🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹 (@Str8ForTaylor) July 16, 2018
Taylor Swift did not break the 24 hour VEVO record with 43.2 MILLION views for @vmas to snub LWYMMD like that. pic.twitter.com/F2rnSLgJ3C— Taylor Swift Facts (@TSwiftFTC) July 16, 2018
Taylor Swift wasn’t nominee for ‘Video Of The Year’ or ‘Artist Of The Year’ but we already knew that. LWYMMD proved that Taylor doesn’t need any VMA to be one of the greatest artists of the decade. STAY PRESSED, MEDIA! #VMAs pic.twitter.com/8rrCaL6OS2— Taylor Charts (@tswiftchart13) July 16, 2018
EXCUSE ME? @vmas Taylor Swift did not just bathe in diamonds, drag other artists, use a plane, rode a motorcycle, bring back her old personalities, serve us amazing choreo, and break the 24 hour Vevo record for you to just snub her like that. she clearly had the video of the year pic.twitter.com/s3QdxuPC9A— pfn (@PopFactsNews) July 16, 2018
let’s not pretend that lwymmd wasn’t one of the most iconic pop culture moments of all time. i mean it broke the vevo record FOR A REASON pic.twitter.com/ODKz8MoCeB— malek🇫🇷 (@witnessinners) July 16, 2018