TshisaLIVE

WATCH | First look at Terry Pheto in new international film, Faces

17 July 2018 - 07:17 By Jessica Levitt
Terry Pheto adds another movie to her name.
Terry Pheto adds another movie to her name.
Image: Instagram

Award-winning actress Terry Pheto on Monday confirmed that she plays a lead role in an international feature film Faces, which is going to have its world premiere at the upcoming Durban International Film Festival (DIFF).

It is directed by British-Nigerian Joseph Adejuwon Adesunloy and stars Mattieu Charneau and  Aki Omoshaybi.

She is going to be in Durban for the premier and said she can't wait to show the world her latest work.

Catch a glimpse of Terry in action below.

Official trailer for South African Television & online for Faces the new feature film from award-winning director Joseph a. Adesunloye. ***World premier Durban International Film Festival 2018.*** Featuring 'Make It Out Alive' from Petite Noir: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCjipMHFlfvBoEIyrt81zLpA?&ab_channel=PetiteNoir We are grateful to acknowledge that Faces is supported by NAZ, Bart's Charity, Public Health England and GILEAD.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Somizi gets hundreds of fans to sing for Mohale TshisaLIVE
  2. Twitter wants to cancel Nicole Nyaba after AKA receipts TshisaLIVE
  3. Somizi shows off his custom-designed 18 carat gold plated sneakers TshisaLIVE
  4. AKA and Bonang's relationship trips up #BeingBonang fans TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | Has DJ Zinhle forgiven 'Beyonce?' This vid has the answer! TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Armed robbers fail to break into Durban home
30 days, 7 matches, 1 FIFA world cup: France’s journey to success
X