WATCH | First look at Terry Pheto in new international film, Faces
Award-winning actress Terry Pheto on Monday confirmed that she plays a lead role in an international feature film Faces, which is going to have its world premiere at the upcoming Durban International Film Festival (DIFF).
It is directed by British-Nigerian Joseph Adejuwon Adesunloy and stars Mattieu Charneau and Aki Omoshaybi.
She is going to be in Durban for the premier and said she can't wait to show the world her latest work.
Catch a glimpse of Terry in action below.
Official trailer for South African Television & online for Faces the new feature film from award-winning director Joseph a. Adesunloye. ***World premier Durban International Film Festival 2018.*** Featuring 'Make It Out Alive' from Petite Noir: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCjipMHFlfvBoEIyrt81zLpA?&ab_channel=PetiteNoir We are grateful to acknowledge that Faces is supported by NAZ, Bart's Charity, Public Health England and GILEAD.