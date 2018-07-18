3 top moments from Project Runway that Twitter totes loved

South Africans are becoming more and more interested in high fashion and have found themselves coming back for more on the Mzansi version of Project Runway.

Tweeps have set up their own criteria of the fashion garments, their own panel of judges and, at times, they even have their own runway on Twitter. The show, which is relatively new, has awakened a love for fashion in many people. But fans also tune in for the entertainment and drama.

There were three main elements that saw #ProjectRunwaySA shoot up the trends list on Twitter.

1. Lerato's facial expressions were out of this world.