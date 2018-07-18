TshisaLIVE

3 top moments from Project Runway that Twitter totes loved

18 July 2018 - 12:01 By Chrizelda Kekana
Lerato Kganyago is the presenter for Project Runway and Twitter has been loving the show.
Lerato Kganyago is the presenter for Project Runway and Twitter has been loving the show.
Image: Via Instagram

South Africans are becoming more and more interested in high fashion and have found themselves coming back for more on the Mzansi version of Project Runway.

Tweeps have set up their own criteria of the fashion garments, their own panel of judges and, at times, they even have their own runway on Twitter. The show, which is relatively new, has awakened a love for fashion in many people. But fans also tune in for the entertainment and drama.

There were three main elements that saw  #ProjectRunwaySA shoot up the trends list on Twitter.

1. Lerato's facial expressions were out of this world.

2. Noni Gasa is still the fave to listen to and watch.

Twitter loves how timeless she she is.

3. But it was the contestants and their amazing designs and drama that stole the spotlight!

Thishiwe Ziqubu tackles the supernatural & spirituality in new show

"It doesn't have to be about witchcraft," that is not what supernatural means for Africans.
TshisaLIVE
6 hours ago

Phindy Dube talks life after Idols SA & her 'relationship' with Christo

Phindy is not willing to let Mzansi forget about her talent and she's doesn't want the spotlight to be caught up on anything else.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Distruction Boyz: We're taking legal action against Mampintsha

Distruction Boyz say they feel like the West Ink boss exploited them.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

AKA calls out SAA over lack of local music on flights

AKA wants SAA to play more local music.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Cassper hits back at hate over his 'Mr Price jeans' TshisaLIVE
  2. Fans ready to cancel MTN after 200% data bundle price increase TshisaLIVE
  3. Steve Hofmeyr: I've lost a lot of income for criticising black government TshisaLIVE
  4. Ann Malinga is over being mom-bashed: Robbie is responsible TshisaLIVE
  5. Cassper hits back at hate over his 'Mr Price jeans' TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Inside the Pretoria plane crash: Passenger films final moments
ICYMI: Nelson Mandela annual lecture in 90 seconds
X