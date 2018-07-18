TshisaLIVE

Diamond is dead? Nah fam, The Queen fans think he'll do a Lazarus

18 July 2018 - 08:59 By Kyle Zeeman
Zolisa Xaluva plays the role of Diamond on 'The Queen'.
Image: Supplied/ Zolisa's Facebook

There may be a party on the Twitter streets over the death of The Queen's Diamond, but yáll might want to hold onto the champagne in case the dude isn't really dead.

Fans were left shooketh this week when the kidnapping drama that unfolded on screens suddenly ended with news that Diamond had died.

Diamond took Vuyiswa hostage a while back and would often taunt her loved ones by sending videos of her tied up. Dude even made her clean his house while she was in captivity. Eventually police stormed the place and he was killed.

But fans were not convinced that he is really dead. This is the era of Stefano Dimera waking from the dead, after all.

After the show's Jerry "Robocop" Maake also did a Lazarus and came back from the dead, fans want receipts and pictures to prove that Diamond is really gone.

 He was a bad guy, but not even mourning nyana?

