Diamond is dead? Nah fam, The Queen fans think he'll do a Lazarus
There may be a party on the Twitter streets over the death of The Queen's Diamond, but yáll might want to hold onto the champagne in case the dude isn't really dead.
Fans were left shooketh this week when the kidnapping drama that unfolded on screens suddenly ended with news that Diamond had died.
Watch: #TheQueenMzansi : Martha informs the Mabuzas about Diamond's death... pic.twitter.com/oCBThCz2BN— MzansiTVShows (@MzansiTVShows) July 18, 2018
Diamond took Vuyiswa hostage a while back and would often taunt her loved ones by sending videos of her tied up. Dude even made her clean his house while she was in captivity. Eventually police stormed the place and he was killed.
But fans were not convinced that he is really dead. This is the era of Stefano Dimera waking from the dead, after all.
I've got a feeling a bad feeling that Diamond ain't dead😉😉😉😉 #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/sSeFwJXNXs— Matabo Manala (@Tabz_Matabo) July 17, 2018
#thequeenmzansi— 😎Lil Freaky😎 (@Lil_freaky7) July 17, 2018
Is Diamond really dead?? pic.twitter.com/39H9cHevdi
diamond ddnt die #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/GCMJOrff0Z— wandile ndaba (@wandilendaba5) July 17, 2018
#TheQueenMzansi— Not yet uhuru 🇿🇦 (@MluDeGreat) July 17, 2018
So Diamond is dead? Nah, I don't belivit... pic.twitter.com/hEv9yurz7T
Did they really saw that Diamond is dead though🤔— LadyZeei (@ZethuSibani) July 17, 2018
Have a feeling he’s not,some time he will show up again like Jack from Generations “Vukakwabafileyo” #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/3CGURyf4hU
#TheQueenMzansi— Siya_Skhanda 2.0 (@SkhandaSa) July 17, 2018
Ungabatsheli Diamond is not dead 😰😰😰😰😰 pic.twitter.com/xoKjCZzIoX
After the show's Jerry "Robocop" Maake also did a Lazarus and came back from the dead, fans want receipts and pictures to prove that Diamond is really gone.
Until I see Diamonds body he's not dead, ke Thomas nna.#TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/xG2a2bozwO— Rebel (@M_Jay2210) July 17, 2018
Vee you better pray that Diamond is dead 'cause we did not see his body #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/dZZ5Z46GH2— 🥀 (@blvck_sunset) July 18, 2018
The way I have trust issues, I don't trust that Diamond is dead until I see his body being buried in a grave..... Come to think about it even Bakang didn't have a funeral that we saw 🤔🤔🤔#TheQueenMzansi— Busisiwe (@Bucie_Ndlovu) July 17, 2018
So we gonna pretend like diamond is dead even though we didn't see him fetched by paramedics I doubt he is dead #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/ONWrA0LG94— Future Success (@Katlego19985479) July 17, 2018
#TheQueenMzanzi if Diamond is dead then where is he? Who's gonna burry him? Are they trying to bring him back again sometime? #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/wKhrGHG7ld— Jeso Kreste (@Delanos4Cool) July 17, 2018
Diamond Is Not Dead Till We See His Body #TheQueenMzansi @Mzansimagic pic.twitter.com/I5GOrN3DH6— #SanctuaryLove (@LeboMashia) July 17, 2018
He was a bad guy, but not even mourning nyana?
#TheQueenMzansi diamond is not dead... dololo mourning kere le merapelo nyana— Kgosigadi 👸 (@kgosigadi_k) July 17, 2018
@TheQueen_Mzansi so no one is sad about being dead, not even his family... Iyoh this I think Diamond can feel in his grave— SebeBilisaKhoza (@88mabilisa) July 17, 2018