'Exposure doesn't pay the bills, so shove it!,' says an angry Skolopad

"I have worked too damn hard on my own exposure to be paid peanuts! I don't deserve peanuts or to be told I'm not worth what I say I am worth. Exposure doesn't pay the bills, so shove it."

Those were the words of a fuming Skolopad after she exposed a promoter who tried to get her to lower her fee.

Skolopad told TshisaLIVE that being paid R4,000 when she asked for R8,500 was the same as attending an event for free and she could not do it because she has people who depend on her gigs for their bread.

This after, Skolopad took to Twitter to share a conversation with a promoter (who she preferred not to name) where they were negotiating her fee for an appearance.

Skolopad said in the screenshot that she would charge R8,500 for an appearance and host duties and would require that she and her team be accomodated and fed. The organiser complained that Skolopad's price was too steep and went on to add that her "demands" were unreasonable.