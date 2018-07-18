IN MEMES | So... Big Boy is in love, but is this good or bad news?
Leshole's father is catching feelings... too many feelings for Twitter to handle because they are afraid he's gonna catch a heartbreak too.
Skeem Saam finally decided to listen to their viewers and bring Leshole and his father, back onto our screens after multiple requests.
However, viewers are worried that Big Boy's fear of being alone after Leshole's gap year ends is pushing him into looking for love in the wrong people and places.
First it was Melita, who quickly burst his bubble about any romantic involvement... now he's getting naughty texts from a Nora.
Twitter is happy that he's looking for love although they aren't so sure about his ways of looking!
#SkeemSaam Bigboy is in love😋😋😗😙😻 pic.twitter.com/LITX2ROn8D— 🎉🎂🎁05 JULY😘 (@ComfyKay_1) July 17, 2018
#SkeemSaam Lol Big boy wa ithatela go Melita pic.twitter.com/nYDtLvUA8b— Mologadi (@WaBatho1) July 17, 2018
#SkeemSaam Lol Big Boy he's inlove with Melita lol pic.twitter.com/guQXsCb3u0— Mologadi (@WaBatho1) July 17, 2018
Big boy gives me life😂😂😂😂 he's madly in love with Melita #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/qmzltCGqFn— SIZAH NGOBESE🌸 (@7sizah_n) July 17, 2018
Unlike others, Big boy is trying his luck on his crush. #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/fram4OMKKz— Insta: ChueneSello (@Sello_Chuene) July 17, 2018
#SkeemSaam Melita ♥️ big boy he will bath twice a day . pic.twitter.com/LmTrVL43KY— KgorAzaykayIII❤🌻 (@KgorAzay) July 17, 2018
Big Boy is obsessed with Melita😂He should know their relationship was strictly business...He is impulsive over nothing😩#SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/qPmo1f6e6N— Hedid Things VINCENT (@Fusy_Oles) July 17, 2018
There's no denying that the father and son duo, really make Skeem Saam more enjoyable.
There's even a song about it!
#SkeemSaam— 👑Tshepza Mbhele👑 (@tshepza_mbhele) July 9, 2018
Leshole le Big boy✌ pic.twitter.com/WFUfv2azV2