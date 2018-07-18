IN MEMES | So... Big Boy is in love, but is this good or bad news?

Leshole's father is catching feelings... too many feelings for Twitter to handle because they are afraid he's gonna catch a heartbreak too.

Skeem Saam finally decided to listen to their viewers and bring Leshole and his father, back onto our screens after multiple requests.

However, viewers are worried that Big Boy's fear of being alone after Leshole's gap year ends is pushing him into looking for love in the wrong people and places.

First it was Melita, who quickly burst his bubble about any romantic involvement... now he's getting naughty texts from a Nora.

Twitter is happy that he's looking for love although they aren't so sure about his ways of looking!