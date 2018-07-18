TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES | So... Big Boy is in love, but is this good or bad news?

18 July 2018 - 09:48 By Chrizelda Kekana
Skeem Saam's Leshole and Big Boy are everyone's fave father and son duo.
Leshole's father is catching feelings... too many feelings for Twitter to handle because they are afraid he's gonna catch a heartbreak too.

Skeem Saam finally decided to listen to their viewers and bring Leshole and his father,  back onto our screens after multiple requests.

However, viewers are worried that Big Boy's fear of being alone after Leshole's gap year ends is pushing him into looking for love in the wrong people and places.

First it was Melita, who quickly burst his bubble about any romantic involvement... now he's getting naughty texts from a Nora.

Twitter is happy that he's looking for love although they aren't so sure about his ways of looking!

There's no denying that the father and son duo, really make Skeem Saam more enjoyable.

There's even a song about it!

