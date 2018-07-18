Lerato Kganyago claps back at haters
Project Runaway SA hosted by Lerato Kganyago has been tearing up the Twitter trends list ever since it launched last week, but it's a given that haters will always hate.
The reality show focuses on the journey of 12 fashion designers competing against each other for the prize to showcase their designs at Paris Fashion Week 2019 as well as have their designs sold in Edgars stores for three months.
Lerato, who doubles up as one of the judges on the show, was accused by a tweep of not giving constructive criticism and throwing shade.
The TV star responded to the tweep with a spicy clapback about selective hearing.
I’m the HOST AND a JUDGE mam! You will miss the positive things I say with your selective hearing! You welcome 🖤 https://t.co/8AwYKPEteL— leratokganyago (@leratokganyago) July 17, 2018
Lerato went on to hit back at haters who always think their faves can do a job better.
"Anything I touch they get mad because they believe only their faves deserve great things."
Akere it’s Lerato Kganyago. The negative bus, she doesn’t deserve to be there, Mang mang should have done the job, remember they said that with The Link, Live Amp, anything I touch they get mad because they believe only their faves deserve great things. The LKG bus is moving...🤣 https://t.co/wYZrDgetks— leratokganyago (@leratokganyago) July 17, 2018
Say what you want, Lerato definitely isn't allowing herself to be pulled down by the hate.