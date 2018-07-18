TshisaLIVE

Lerato Kganyago claps back at haters

18 July 2018 - 10:52 By Karishma Thakurdin
Lerato Kganyago won't allow anything to dim her light.
Project Runaway SA hosted by Lerato Kganyago has been tearing up the Twitter trends list ever since it launched last week, but it's a given that haters will always hate. 

The reality show focuses on the journey of 12 fashion designers competing against each other for the prize to showcase their designs at Paris Fashion Week 2019 as well as have their designs sold in Edgars stores for three months.

Lerato, who doubles up as one of the judges on the show, was accused by a tweep of not giving constructive criticism and throwing shade. 

The TV star responded to the tweep with a spicy clapback about selective hearing. 

Lerato went on to hit back at haters who always think their faves can do a job better. 

"Anything I touch they get mad because they believe only their faves deserve great things."

Say what you want, Lerato definitely isn't allowing herself to be pulled down by the hate. 

