Lerato Kganyago claps back at haters

Project Runaway SA hosted by Lerato Kganyago has been tearing up the Twitter trends list ever since it launched last week, but it's a given that haters will always hate.

The reality show focuses on the journey of 12 fashion designers competing against each other for the prize to showcase their designs at Paris Fashion Week 2019 as well as have their designs sold in Edgars stores for three months.

Lerato, who doubles up as one of the judges on the show, was accused by a tweep of not giving constructive criticism and throwing shade.