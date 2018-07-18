TshisaLIVE

Mzansi crowns Patrice Motsepe our 'unofficial president' after Mandela lecture

18 July 2018 - 10:50 By Kyle Zeeman
Patrice Motsepe has been made honourary president by Twitter users.
Image: ROBERT TSHABALALA

After bringing Barcelona to our shores and convincing Beyoncé to come to Mzansi, as well as, delivering a stinging speech at the 16th annual Nelson Mandela lecture, the Twitter streets are sure about one thing: Patrice is our president. 

The businessman called for zero tolerance in the battle against corruption on Tuesday and claimed that "for every corrupt politician, there is a corrupt businessperson."

Patrice's passionate speech was applauded by those on social media, who were quick to ask for the application form to make him president.

The list of demands for his presidency so far include making sure data prices drop and getting back the land.

