Mzansi crowns Patrice Motsepe our 'unofficial president' after Mandela lecture
After bringing Barcelona to our shores and convincing Beyoncé to come to Mzansi, as well as, delivering a stinging speech at the 16th annual Nelson Mandela lecture, the Twitter streets are sure about one thing: Patrice is our president.
The businessman called for zero tolerance in the battle against corruption on Tuesday and claimed that "for every corrupt politician, there is a corrupt businessperson."
Patrice's passionate speech was applauded by those on social media, who were quick to ask for the application form to make him president.
How can we make ntate Patrice our President ASAP? pic.twitter.com/RzztedrmYW— Mlisa Yamkela (@y_mlisa) July 17, 2018
Patrice Motsepe is actually the president of South Africa from what I've seen lately. pic.twitter.com/ZadJpNSGuK— Thamsanqa Mayekiso (@TMayekiso) July 18, 2018
Our unofficial president Patrice Motsepe pic.twitter.com/cDDVLxCtu9— RIGHT MY WRONGS (@LandeOwethu) July 17, 2018
It seems Patrice Motsepe is SA president behind the scenes. pic.twitter.com/Cltchfv5u0— Koena. (@ThabaKoena) July 17, 2018
What if Patrice Motsepe our President#MandelaLecture pic.twitter.com/Vk9E8wnIoG— Optimistic🐐 (@MokweleG) July 17, 2018
Patrice Motsepe should just be President once. We are ready— Khulani Ngubane (@Keep_Khul) July 17, 2018
Mr Patrice Motsepe is officially our President pic.twitter.com/s8jVAE2JL4— vanelo (@vanelioh_Sa) July 17, 2018
The list of demands for his presidency so far include making sure data prices drop and getting back the land.
Patrice Motsepe must buy @MTNza. Hopefully people will pay less on Data than what they are paying currently— Catalyst Warthog (@Emocious) July 18, 2018
Patrice Motsepe opened a bank,launched a cell network provider with the cheapest data rates in mzansi, brought Barca A Squad to South Africa, is bringing Beyonce, has now brought Obama.— T’challa’s Widow🧕🏾🇿🇲🇲🇼🇿🇼🇿🇦 (@BlaqHijabi) July 17, 2018
Abhuti Patrice please help us with the land tu!
Surely if he can bring Messi, Beyoncé and Barack down here, Patrice Motsepe can bring down the price of petrol? pic.twitter.com/DDeGOR9Pe5— Amanda Rinquest 🇿🇦 (@AmandaRinquest) July 17, 2018
Imagine if Patrice Motsepe can bring Barcelona, Beyonce etc...haa surely even employment would be knocking on our doors wethu.#MandelaLecture #MandelaObama— ...from Mabopane with ❤ (@SeedAforika) July 17, 2018
Ohh i so much love the grim smile Motsepe gave....— Tito Siwelele (@TitoSiwe) July 17, 2018
Hopefully he heard don't bring us bo Beyonce here take more and more kids to school.... pic.twitter.com/1bvsnJaqkI
Guy's Patrice Motsepe can bring a whole moon to South Africa if he wants to, how? I don't know 😂 but he can if he wants to 😂🙈 pic.twitter.com/wWLvtM1nlF— SupaMega's Litigator (@HectorMakhata) July 18, 2018