Mzansi crowns Patrice Motsepe our 'unofficial president' after Mandela lecture

After bringing Barcelona to our shores and convincing Beyoncé to come to Mzansi, as well as, delivering a stinging speech at the 16th annual Nelson Mandela lecture, the Twitter streets are sure about one thing: Patrice is our president.

The businessman called for zero tolerance in the battle against corruption on Tuesday and claimed that "for every corrupt politician, there is a corrupt businessperson."

Patrice's passionate speech was applauded by those on social media, who were quick to ask for the application form to make him president.